While we’re just a week away from Samsung’s virtual Unpacked event where the company is expected to unveil 5 new devices including the Galaxy Watch 3, the renders, specifications, and even an unboxing video of the upcoming smartwatch have leaked online. Thanks to these developments, all we have to know now is the pricing of the smartwatch.

We already know that the Galaxy Watch 3 will retail in two sizes – 41mm with 247mAh battery and 45mm with 340mAh battery. According to a recent report from WinFuture, the 41mm variant of the Galaxy Watch 3 will be initially available only in bronze color, whereas the 45mm variant will be sold in Titanium Black and Titanium Silver.

The 41mm Galaxy Watch 3 has a 1.2-inch display and the 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 features a relatively larger 1.4-inch display. Samsung has packed a SuperAMOLED panel with 360×360 pixel resolution on both of these variants and they come with Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection.

Samsung has used its Exynos 9110 SoC to power these smartwatches. The company has added 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Corroborating past rumors, the report mentions that all variants will support Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi. Also, there will be LTE variants as well.

Going by the report, the Galaxy Watch 3 offers 39 different sport modes. You also get heart rate monitoring, stress level monitoring, and sleep monitoring with the smartwatch. On the software front, Samsung has used Tizen OS 5.5.

The Galaxy Watch 3 allegedly comes with IP68 water resistance, meaning you won’t have any trouble if you use the smartwatch in water up to 50 meters for 10 minutes.

Apart from all this, there’s an unboxing video of the 41mm Bronze Galaxy Watch 3, which you can take a look at below.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is among the five gadgets Samsung has planned for Unpacked event. Other devices that Samsung will launch include Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Z Fold 2.