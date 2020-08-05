After a long chain of leaks, rumours, and reports, Samsung has today finally launched the brand new Galaxy Watch 3, and the leaks were pretty accurate.

The new watch looks a lot like the original Galaxy Watch, complete with the physical rotating bezel that’s a fan favourite. There are two other buttons on the side to round off the design of the new Galaxy Watch 3. Samsung claims that the new watch is thinner and lighter than the OG Galaxy Watch, while increasing the screen to 1.4 inches.

The Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in two sizes — 41mm and 45mm with both Bluetooth and LTE options available. The watch will be available in a total of four colours, but both sizes are restricted to two colours each. The smaller, 41mm watch will have a 1.2-inch screen, while the larger 45mm watch will come with a 1.4-inch display. It also uses the Corning Gorilla Glass DX for preventing scratches and cracks.

Under the hood, there’s an Exynos 9110 processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB on board storage. The watch runs Tizen OS, as expected, and uses Bluetooth 5.0, along with WiFi b/g/n connectivity. As mentioned earlier, there will also be LTE models available.

Samsung is also focusing quite a bit on health and fitness features. The Watch 3 will come with Blood Oxygen measurement along with Blood Pressure, and ECG measurements. However, the BP and ECG features will be restricted to markets where the watch has passed required certifications. Apart from that, the Galaxy Watch 3 comes with fall detection, similar to the Apple Watch, which can detect falls and send SOS messages to select contacts.

The Watch 3 also comes with running analysis which will give you real time feedback on runs, and even offer post workout reports to help you improve form, boost performance, and reduce injuries. The Watch 3 will also offer VO2 Max readings for cardio workouts, and the new Samsung Health app will have a library of over 120 workout videos that the watch can accurately track.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is priced starting at $399.99 and will be available in select markets from August 6th.