Remember Samsung’s bean-shaped true wireless earbuds? Well, according to a recent report from Sammobile, Samsung will probably announce it along with Galaxy Watch 3 sometime in July.

The products are tipped to go on sale right in time for the Unpacked virtual event. The event is rumored to happen on the 5th of August. Samsung has not officially announced the event date so far.

The report reiterates that Samsung will call the upcoming earbuds ‘Galaxy Buds Live’, which arguably sounds much better than the internal codename ‘Bean’. In case you missed it, the name was revealed a couple of days back in an XDA report based on the assets uploaded to Samsung’s Galaxy Wearable app.

Previous leaks and rumors hint that the Galaxy Buds Live may come with Active Noise Cancelation. Moreover, it may retail under $150. To put that in perspective, Apple’s AirPods Pro with ANC is priced at $249.

Coming to Galaxy Watch 3, the smartwatch is likely to come in 41mm and 45mm dial variants. The gadget may sport a physical rotating bezel. You will also get up to 5ATM water resistance with the smartwatch. Both variants will sport support for 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and specific models will boast LTE support.

Samsung is likely to announce the Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, and a 5G variant of the Z Flip at Galaxy Unpacked event. Going by Samsung’s usual strategies, the company will offer huge discounts for the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 if you buy them alongside the new Galaxy devices.