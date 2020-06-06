Samsung is apparently prepping the launch of its next-generation smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 3. The device received certification from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) back in April. It has now popped up on the website of Thailand’s telecommunications regulator, National Telecommunication and Broadcasting Commission (NBTC).

It is worth noting that the MIIT listing had only revealed its model numbers and not its name. The Thai listing, however, has confirmed rumors that it will, indeed, be the next installment in Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup. In fact, the listing has also revealed some of the key specifications of the device.

As can be seen in the image above, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (model SM-R855F) will feature a 41mm display. It will also support LTE connectivity. Which means, users will be able to make or receive phone calls from the device itself. Other than that, the NBTC listing didn’t give away a whole lot about the upcoming smartwatch.

Meanwhile, the MIIT listing had earlier revealed that the Galaxy Watch 3 will offer a 45mm model alongside the 41mm variant. It also suggested that both the models will ship in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + LTE options. All the models will also have 2.4GHz Wi-Fi support and Bluetooth connectivity.

It’s worth noting that two upcoming Galaxy Watch models were also certified by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently. They come with model numbers SM-R845 and SM-R855. At least the R845 will ship with MIL-STD-810G durability and 5ATM water resistance, the listing revealed.