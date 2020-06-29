OnePlus is rumored to be working on its first pair of TWS earbuds for quite some time now. The earbuds are tipped to be called either OnePlus Pods or OnePlus Buds. Now, tipster Max J. has shared a render of the alleged upcoming earbuds on Twitter. The tipster has shared the black color variant of the earbuds.

You might recall that the same tipster shared an image last month. While that image looked more like Apple’s AirPods, this one resembles Oppo’s Enco Free earbuds that lets you attach silicone eartips at the end.

The charging case, on the other hand, looks like the one offered along with Google’s Pixel Buds 2. From the looks of it, there will be a battery charge indicator on the case, presumably representing the battery levels of the case.

OnePlus is expected to launch these earbuds alongside OnePlus Nord on July 10. Going by leaks and rumors so far, OnePlus Nord may have dual 32MP+8MP front cameras, quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G chipset, and up to 30W fast charging.

While the rumored launch date is still almost two weeks away, we could be getting some hints about the product lineup in the four-part documentary series the company will be releasing on its ‘onepluslitezthing’ Instagram account tomorrow.

Apart from this, we don’t have much information about the OnePlus Buds / OnePlus Pods. If the company launches OnePlus Pods as part of its midrange OnePlus Nord, we might not be seeing high-end features such as ANC on these earbuds. That said, the earbuds may have ANC if OnePlus doesn’t associate it with the Nord branding. We will have to wait to see how things turn out.

Featured Image Courtesy: Max J.