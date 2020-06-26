OnePlus officially confirmed plans to launch its mid-range smartphone, possibly the OnePlus Nord, first in India and Europe earlier this week. A new report from Android Central reveals that the device would feature dual selfie cameras.

According to the report citing an insider source, the device will feature a dual 32MP+8MP front camera setup. The report suggests that OnePlus has finalized dual cameras for Nord. Moreover, the company may position the camera cutout in the top left corner of the handset.

Tipster Max J. has also reiterated the information. You might recall the alleged renders of OnePlus 8 Lite that popular leakster Onleaks revealed last December. According to Max, that was an early prototype, which OnePlus eventually canceled.

I can confirm the post by @AndroidCentral. The device doesn't have a single punch hole as leaked earlier by @OnLeaks but features a dual punch hole in the top left corner.

The device by @OnLeaks was an early prototype but was canceled after all. Via. https://t.co/cRrnBOJfdm pic.twitter.com/tWX9azY3PQ — Max J. (@MaxJmb) June 26, 2020

Going by the leaks and rumors so far, the OnePlus Nord (OnePlus Z) will feature the Snapdragon 765G chipset. The handset will probably feature a 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. It could also have quad rear cameras and up to 30W fast charging.

OnePlus is proactively urging potential customers to stay tuned to its ‘onepluslitezthing’ Instagram account for more information regarding the device. Although OnePlus has not revealed anything concrete through this new account yet, the company will be releasing a four-part documentary series on June 30, which probably contains some hints about OnePlus Nord.

From all these rumored specifications, this seems to be an exciting phone in the midrange segment. The company is expected to launch the device on the 10th of July, which is exactly two weeks away from now. Let us know your price expectations for OnePlus Nord in the comments.