After confirming plans to launch its first truly wireless earbuds, OnePlus has today teased a few key specifications of the OnePlus Buds. The teaser primarily focuses on the design, battery life, and weight of the TWS earbuds. Moreover, OnePlus has expanded upon those topics in a blog post as well.

The big talking point here is the battery life of the OnePlus Buds. The company has revealed that the OnePlus Buds will boast a whopping 30 hours of total battery life. You get over seven hours of listening time on a single charge and the charging case powers the rest to hit the 30 hours mark. To put that in perspective, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ offers up to 22 hours with the charging case.

Meanwhile, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed the weight of the Buds as well. While the charging case will weigh 36 grams, the buds themselves will weigh 4.6 grams.

Lau mentions that the OnePlus Buds will have deeper integrations with OnePlus phones for enhanced reliability, calling it a “burdenless” user experience. According to him, OnePlus Buds will support ultra-low latency mode when OnePlus phones are on gaming mode.

In terms of the design, OnePlus has adopted a half-in-ear design, similar to the one seen on Oppo’s Enco Free earbuds. “We carefully refined the shape many times to make sure they sit securely in most people’s ears, so you can stay on the move without worrying about them coming loose,” wrote Lau.

OnePlus will announce the OnePlus Buds on the 21st of July. The launch will take place alongside its much-hyped midranger OnePlus Nord. Stay tuned for more updates in terms of pricing and availability.