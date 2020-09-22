Google’s upcoming Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G have leaked so much over the past few months that it is easy to forget they’re yet to be officially announced. It’s slated to happen next week, but in the meantime, they’ve both been listed on the websites of multiple online retailers in Europe, possibly giving us an insight into their pricing, color options and other tidbits that are yet to be confirmed.

According to BT in the UK, the Pixel 4a 5G will start at £499 (~Rs. 46,000) for the 128GB model, while the Pixel 5 will be priced at £615 (~Rs. 57,000). While the former will be offered in white and black, the latter will ship in black and green options. They will both be available for purchase starting October 15. Meanwhile, German retailer, Computer Universe, has listed the Pixel 4a 5G for €499 (~Rs. 43,000) and the Pixel 5 at €629 (~Rs. 54,000).

Pixel 4a 5G will be released on October 15th.

Another one jumps the Gun 🎶https://t.co/rHiyjQNxFYhttps://t.co/71BvaffkUN#Pixel4a5G pic.twitter.com/n2FsKYIIcn — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) September 21, 2020

Do note that these are just initial listings and, could very well be placeholders, which means the eventual prices may not tally with the prices indicated on these listings. Either way, the phones are expected to be launched next week, so we shouldn’t have to wait too long to get more info.

Google is expected to announce a number of other devices alongside the two Pixel smartphones at its online event next week. They include the company’s new smart speakers, as well as the Sabrina dongle that’s said to come with Chromecast and Google TV (rebranded Android TV). As for the phones, Google’s flagship handset is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G instead of a flagship 800-series processor in a major shift from tradition, while the mid-ranger will be a 5G version of the original Pixel 4a launched earlier in the year.