Alongside the official launch of the mid-range Pixel 4a, Google has also teased two of its upcoming smartphones – the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5. They both will arrive with 5G connectivity support in fall later this year, starting at $499.

The company has not given us a clear look at both of these 5G devices. As you can see in the image above, we get to see just the side view of the Pixel 4 (5G) and Pixel 5. The former is the one on the right, with a ‘purple’ accented power button, while the latter seems to have a brushed metal frame.

Also, both the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 can be seen with square camera cutouts on the rear. This means we may see a dual (aboard the Pixel 4a 5G) or maybe, a triple camera module aboard the Pixel 5. It will be interesting to see if Google will embrace an ultra-wide camera with its next flagship.

The teaser carries the ‘5G’ tag in the background but there’s currently no official info on the chipsets under the hood. Our best guess would be Snapdragon 690 5G for the Pixel 4a (5G) and Snapdragon 765G for the Pixel 5. The flagship Pixel is rumored to not include a flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset this time around. It’s taking the same route as the LG Velvet, which packs a premium design and Snapdragon 765G under the hood.

The 5G chipset will “make streaming videos, downloading content and playing games on Stadia or other platforms faster and smoother than ever,” says Google in the official blog post.

Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 will be available in the same regions as the Pixel 4a, which includes the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom (UK), Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia. The company does not say whether it will bring either of the two devices to India or not. It hasn’t even brought the 4G-supported Pixel 4a in the country today, which is really surprising, to say the least.