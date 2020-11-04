The Pixel 5 may be suffering from a number of weird bugs, but it also apparently comes with some cool features that are only now being discovered. According to Google’s official support pages for the smartphone, the Pixel 5 can automatically turn into a Qi wireless charging pad when plugged into a power source.

Believed to have been first spotted by 9to5Google, the ‘Battery Share’ functionality will automatically turn on for 30 seconds every time the device is plugged into a wall socket. If the phone detects another Qi-compatible device placed on its back, it will start charging it as expected, but will automatically turn off after 30 seconds if it detects no other device.

According to Google, “When your Pixel phone is plugged in and charging, Battery Share turns on automatically for a short period. If your phone doesn’t sense another device using its power during that time, Battery Share turns off. When your phone isn’t plugged in, you can manually turn on Battery Share”.

Of course, as Google mentioned in its post, Battery Share can also be turned on manually. To do that, you can go to the Settings menu on your Pixel 5, tap on the ‘Battery’ option and choose Battery Share. The feature can also be added to Quick Settings.

While Google has widely advertised the Pixel 5’s reverse wireless charging feature, the latest discovery is new. Although not a critical functionality, it’s a cool feature to have, so kudos to the engineers who though of it in the first place. So are you using the Pixel 5’s reverse wireless charging feature? Let us know in the comments down below.