Rumored OnePlus Pad Being Tested in India; To Launch Soon

OnePlus’ venture into the tablet segment has been in the rumors for a while now. A recent report suggested that the tablet, allegedly called the OnePlus Pad will launch this year. Now, new information further corroborates this and we could soon see OnePlus’ first tablet in India. Have a look at the details below.

OnePlus Tablet to Launch Soon

It is suggested that the OnePlus tablet has entered private testing in India and is codenamed ‘Aries.‘ This means that the tablet could launch in India soon and could possibly happen alongside the launch of the rumored OnePlus 11R, which could arrive in India in mid-2023.

A report by MySmartPrice also reveals that the tablet will either be called the OnePlus Pad or the OnePlus Tab. The tablet is expected to fall in the affordable price range (possibly under Rs 20,000) to compete with the likes of the Oppo Pad Air, the Realme Pad X, and the Xiaomi Pad 5. In fact, it could be a revamped Oppo Pad Air or the Realme Pad.

As for the spec sheet, it is expected to come with a 12.4-inch OLED display and a Snapdragon 865 chipset (undoubtedly an obsolete chipset for 2023) or the Snapdragon 680 SoC, also seen powering the Oppo Pad Air. We can expect a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging, Android 12L support, and more features.

One thing to note is that OnePlus is yet to reveal proper details on its tablet plans and until that happens, it’s best to take the above-mentioned information with a grain of salt. We shall update you regarding the alleged OnePlus Pad once more information is out. So, stay tuned, and don’t forget to share your thoughts on this in the comments below.

In related news, OnePlus recently launched the flagship OnePlus 11 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, Hasselblad 50MP cameras, 100W fast charging, and more in China. It will launch globally and in India on February 7.