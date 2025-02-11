OnePlus Watch 3 Set to Launch Next Week

- The OnePlus Watch 3 is launching on February 18.
- OnePlus says the watch will remain exclusive to the US Europe, and Canada.
- Watch 3 could boast a bigger battery, promising up to 5 days worth of usage in one go.
For OnePlus’ first Wear OS smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2 did many things right. Of all the things, it brought a massive battery and a hybrid design, solving one of the biggest issues with Wear OS. Well, the next iteration, i.e., the OnePlus Watch 3 is due for launch soon, and we finally know its launch date.
OnePlus has confirmed (via X) that the OnePlus Watch 3 is launching on February 18 at 8:00 AM EST. The brand says the watch will be exclusive to the US, Canada, and Europe.
Like the Watch 2, battery life will be the main selling point of the OnePlus Watch 3. With a 631 mAh battery, OnePlus is claiming 5 days of battery life in smart mode. So, this could make the Watch 3 the longest-lasting Wear OS smartwatch ever made.
Besides, there are a few design changes and additions. Watch 3 could feature a Titanium Bezel, Sapphire Crystal glass, and a new rotating crown. The watch will arrive in two colors — Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium. It will feature the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 and BES2800. Besides, the smartwatch could arrive with Wear OS 5 out of the box.
We can expect the Watch 3 to get new health features like ECG, Wrist Temperature, and a 60-second health checkup feature which were spotted last month in the OnePlus OHealth app. This could be a good improvement over the OnePlus Watch 2 had a great battery but was definitely lacking a bit in health tracking.
The health features on Watch 3 should put it on par with the Pixel Watch 3 (review) and Galaxy Watch 7. Besides that, we hope OnePlus ups the number of years of updates for the Watch 3. The Watch 2 only got two years of updates and is yet to receive Wear OS 5.
