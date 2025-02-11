Home > News > OnePlus Watch 3 Set to Launch Next Week

OnePlus Watch 3 in emerald and black colorways
Image Credit: OnePlus
For OnePlus’ first Wear OS smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2 did many things right. Of all the things, it brought a massive battery and a hybrid design, solving one of the biggest issues with Wear OS. Well, the next iteration, i.e., the OnePlus Watch 3 is due for launch soon, and we finally know its launch date.

OnePlus has confirmed (via X) that the OnePlus Watch 3 is launching on February 18 at 8:00 AM EST. The brand says the watch will be exclusive to the US, Canada, and Europe.

shot of the watch face on OnePlus Watch 3 in Emerald Titanium colorway
Image Credit: OnePlus
Like the Watch 2, battery life will be the main selling point of the OnePlus Watch 3. With a 631 mAh battery, OnePlus is claiming 5 days of battery life in smart mode. So, this could make the Watch 3 the longest-lasting Wear OS smartwatch ever made.

promotional banner of OnePlus Watch 3 showcasing the battery life
Image Credit: OnePlus

Besides, there are a few design changes and additions. Watch 3 could feature a Titanium Bezel, Sapphire Crystal glass, and a new rotating crown. The watch will arrive in two colors — Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium. It will feature the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 and BES2800. Besides, the smartwatch could arrive with Wear OS 5 out of the box.

We can expect the Watch 3 to get new health features like ECG, Wrist Temperature, and a 60-second health checkup feature which were spotted last month in the OnePlus OHealth app. This could be a good improvement over the OnePlus Watch 2 had a great battery but was definitely lacking a bit in health tracking.

The health features on Watch 3 should put it on par with the Pixel Watch 3 (review) and Galaxy Watch 7. Besides that, we hope OnePlus ups the number of years of updates for the Watch 3. The Watch 2 only got two years of updates and is yet to receive Wear OS 5.

What are your thoughts on the OnePlus Watch 3? Let us know in the comments below.

