Xiaomi Pad 5 with 11-Inch 2.5K Display, Snapdragon 860 Launched in India

After launching its Mi Pad 5 series (now Xiaomi Pad 5) in China last year, Xiaomi has finally launched the Xiaomi Pad 5 in India, re-entering the tablet segment in the country. It has also launched a couple of accessories for the tablet, along with a variety of new products for users in India. Check out all the details below to learn more about the new Xiaomi tablet.

Xiaomi Pad 5: Specs and Features

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 has an iPad-like design. It features an 11-inch 2.5K LCD display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The panel has a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and also has a 240Hz stylus sampling rate. It also supports the P3 color gamut, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and TrueColor (similar to Apple’s True Tone technology). It has an 8MP selfie snapper at the front and a 13MP single rear camera.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Pad 5 packs the Snapdragon 860 chipset paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Coming to the battery department, the Xiaomi tablet packs an 8,720mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging via the onboard USB-C port.

Other than these, the device supports WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port. Furthermore, there is a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos and support for smart channel mapping to deliver an immersive audio experience. The device runs MIUI 13 for Pad based on Android 12 and comes in three colors – black, white, and green.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Accessories

Xiaomi has also introduced the Xiaomi Smart Pen and the Xiaomi Smart Keyboard to further enhance the tablet experience. Starting with the Xiaomi Smart Pen, it weighs only 12.2g and supports 4096 levels of pressure to help users accurately draw, sketch, and shade on the Mi Pad 5 tablet. The stylus also supports an iPadOS 15-like Quick Note feature and has 2 physical buttons to change the input color and use the eraser quickly. The Xiaomi Smart Pen magnetically docks on the Mi Pad 5 and charges via the tablet’s power.

Mi Pad 5 / Image Courtesy: Xiaomi

As for the Xiaomi Smart Keyboard, it comes with 63 keys with 1.2mm key travel. The accessory attaches to the Mi Pad 5 using magnets and also supports various keyboard shortcuts to deliver a laptop-like experience.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Pad 5 comes in two storage variants – 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB. While the base model is priced at Rs 26,999, the higher-storage variant comes for Rs 28,999. However, customers can get the device at Rs 24,999 (6GB +128GB) and Rs 26,999 (6GB + 256GB) as part of the company’s introductory offer.

It is worth mentioning that the prices of the Mi Pad 5 accessories are currently under wraps. We expect the company to reveal more information about them in the coming days.

As for the availability, the Xiaomi Pad 5 will be available to buy on Xiaomi’s official website, Mi Home, Amazon, and other retailers across India from May 3.