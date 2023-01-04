OnePlus 11 Makes Its Entry with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Hasselblad Cameras

OnePlus has finally made the flagship OnePlus 11 official and it has first reached China. The phone succeeds last year’s OnePlus 10 Pro and brings in several hardware upgrades like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, improved Hasselblad cameras, and much more, along with some cosmetic changes. Have a look at the details.

OnePlus 11: Specs and Features

As revealed via various leaked and official renders, the OnePlus 11 carries a design inspired by the ‘black hole’ but in reality, looks like an amalgamation of the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 7T. As a result, there’s a big circular camera bump placed in the top left corner of the back panel. OnePlus hasn’t made changes to the display, which includes the center-placed punch hole, much like its existing models.

It’s a 6.7-inch Samsung 2K+ AMOLED display with LTPO 3.0 tech for a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a QHD+ screen resolution, and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The display has functionalities like AOD, AI brightness adaptive adjustment, multi-brightness color calibration, eye protection, and more. The screen has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 7.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which powers the latest Xiaomi 13 series, the Vivo X90 Pro+, and more devices, is coupled with Adreno 740 GPU. It comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Coming to the cameras, OnePlus has taken forward its partnership with Hasselblad and enables the cameras with Hasselblad natural color optimization plus, the Hasselblad portrait mode, the Hasselblad XPAN Mode, raw computing, and much more.

There’s a 50MP main snapper with OIS and a Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens with macro shooting capability, and a 32MP telephoto lens with up to 2x optical and 20x digital zoom. The device has a 16MP front camera too. Other camera features like night scene mode, tilt-shift mode, long exposure, up to 8K videos (at 24fps), and more.

The OnePlus 11 sources fuel from a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 100W fast charging. The tech can fully charge the phone in about 25 minutes. This is an improvement from the 80W fast charging available with the OnePlus 10 Pro but is slower than what the OnePlus 10T offers. The OnePlus 11 runs ColorOS 13 based on Android 13.

It also includes Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth version 5.3, NFC, Dolby Atmos with spatial audio, a bionic vibrating motor, 3685mm² VC liquid cooling, and more. The OnePlus 11 comes in green and black colors.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus 11 starts at CNY 3,999 (~ Rs 48,100) and will be available to buy in China, starting January 9. It will launch in India and other global markets on February 7, as announced earlier. Check out the prices of all the RAM+Storage configurations.