OnePlus Pad Is Now Slated to Launch Next Year

OnePlus has been rumored to introduce its first tablet to compete with the likes of Realme, Xiaomi, and even Oppo for over a year. Earlier, this was supposed to happen this year but nothing concrete came to light. Now, a new launch timeline has been tipped. Check out the details below.

OnePlus’s First Tablet Launch Tipped

Tipster Max Jambor has suggested that the OnePlus is still developing its first tablet so those who thought the idea has been shelved, can take a sigh of relief. It is also revealed that the tablet, which will most likely be called the OnePlus Pad will launch next year. OnePlus has a tablet in development.

Launch is scheduled for next year! #OnePlusPad— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) November 14, 2022

Previously, this was expected in the first half of this year but it seems OnePlus needed more time to make one. Although, there’s no word on when this will happen. One thing to note is that the company hasn’t confirmed any detail. So, we’d advise you to take these details with a grain of salt.

As for details of the alleged OnePlus Pad, rumors have hinted at a 12.4-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 865 chipset (which is too old for now!), 13MP dual rear cameras, a 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, and much more. We can also expect it to share a resemblance with the Oppo Pad or the Realme Pad, considering all these brands come under a single conglomerate and tend to launch identical products.

We don’t the price range the tablet will fall in but it could most likely be an affordable one to rival the Oppo Pad Air, the Realme Pad X, the Xiaomi Pad 5, and more in India. With the tablet market seeing a growing number of contenders and Google focusing on more tablet-based optimizations, OnePlus’ decision to venture into the arena might prove fruitful.

It remains to be seen if OnePlus distinguishes itself from the competition and brings something worthwhile. Yet again, we will have to wait for some official details and until that happens, it’s best to wait and watch. So, are you excited about a OnePlus tablet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.