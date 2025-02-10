Oppo Find N5 Teaser Gives Us a Good Look at What OnePlus Open 2 Would Look Like

The OnePlus Open is among the best foldable competitors to Samsung’s Z Fold series. That is why there is a lot of excitement about what the company will come up with for its successor. Given that Oppo is set to launch its flagship foldable, the Oppo Find N5 in just 10 days, it will probably launch again as OnePlus Open 2. So let’s go through the specs of the N5 to find out what we can expect from the OnePlus upcoming foldable.

The official teaser for the Oppo Find N5 leaves nothing to the imagination. It shows the phone in all its glory. As you can tell from the images, the device looks surprisingly thin when unfolded. The inner display seems to have slimmer bezels this time around, offering more screen real estate inside. Even the cover screen stretches close to the crease of the device.

According to the reports, the Oppo N5 will sport a massive 8.12-inch display on the inside. Will debut with the 7-core version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, including two 8MP selfie shooters inside and out. The rest of the camera setup could comprise a 50MP main, 50MP telephoto, and an 8MP ultrawide lens.

Image Credit: Oppo (via YouTube, screenshot by Anshuman Jain/Beebom)

The Find N5 will have a 5600 mAh battery capacity that supports 80-watt wired and 50-watt wireless charging speeds. The Oppo Find N5 will be available in black, white, and purple colors at release. The launch is set for February 20, 2025. The stream for the Global launch is also live on YouTube which you can check out here.

This is quite a believable spec sheet. Though OnePlus Open 2 could include a larger 6000mAh battery and a better ultrawide sensor. It will be the first foldable to include IP X6, IPX8, and IPX9 certification for overall protection against water damage according to this X post by Pete Lau.

IPX6 ✅ IPX8 ✅ IPX9 ✅



Immensely durable, rain or shine. #OPPOFindN5 pic.twitter.com/Yg0G3Qm8Z0— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) February 7, 2025

There is no word on the pricing, but it should be similar to the Find N3 starting at $1,499. With the N5 coming out this early, we can expect the OnePlus Open 2 to release in Q2 or Q3 of this year as well.

It will give stiff competition to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. And I, for one, can’t wait to try it out for myself. But what are your thoughts on the subject? Are you as stoked for the OnePlus Open 2 as I am? Let us know in the comments below.