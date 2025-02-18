The OnePlus Watch 3 is Here with Serious Upgrades Over Its Predecessor

Last year’s OnePlus Watch 2 was a massive success as it fixed many errors and introduced several improvements over the original. However, it wasn’t perfect as it lacked advanced health tracking features that led to many people overlooking the watch. Today, OnePlus is back with the OnePlus Watch 3, which brings some serious upgrades, including a functional rotating crown.

OnePlus Watch 3 Specifications

The new OnePlus Watch 3 boasts an asymmetrical design and a titanium frame. This adds a touch of luxury and premium appeal to the watch itself. That said, the watch does look more stylish and attractive this time around, especially in the Obsidian Titanium variant.

Image Credit: OnePlus

However, it’s the rotating crown that is finally functional and is the highlight of the OnePlus Watch 3. Yes, you can now use the dial to browse through menus in WatchOS. It also doubles as the power button. All these design changes make this a hefty boy as the OnePlus Watch 3 weighs 49.7g and is 11.75mm thick.

The added weight also makes room for a larger 1.5-inch display. It is protected by sapphire glass and the bigger 631 mAh battery. This should last for about 5 days with the Smart battery mode. The OnePlus Watch 3 is powered by the Snapdragon W5+ processor along with a BES2800 CPU paired with 32GB of storage. This dual chipset setup is required to run WearOS and RTOS side by side.

As reported earlierr, it also brings improvement to its health features. The OnePlus Watch 3 features three new sensors. These include an 8-channel optical heart rate sensor, a wrist temperature sensor, and a 16-channel pulse oximeter sensor. This allows the watch to offer real-time data with OnePlus’ 60-second Health Check-In feature. This displays data about your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, mental wellness, wrist temperature, sleep quality, and vascular age.

Image Credit: OnePlus

The Watch 3 can even pull off EKG measurements but the feature won’t be available in the U.S. given they haven’t received FDA approval. However, the Health Check-in feature will be live starting Q2 2025. OnePlus has also improved sleep tracking, added 100 different sports modes, and updated its OHealth app to show health data and other metrics in an orderly fashion.

OnePlus Watch 3: Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus Watch 3 will be available in two color options, namely Obsidian Titanium and Emerald Titanium. It is priced at $329, and you can pre-order it today in North America using the OnePlus official website with shipping starting on February 25, 2025.