OnePlus Pulls the Plug on Open 2, Says It’s Recalibrating Foldable Strategy

Abubakar Mohammed
an image showcasing the rear panels of two OnePlus Open colorways
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • OnePlus has confirmed it won't be launching the Open 2 in 2025.
  • The mantle is being passed on to OPPO Find N5, but it won't launch in the US.
  • With the OnePlus Open 2 now delayed, we could see the Find N5 launch in the markets where the Find N3 didn't launch last time.

Despite the initial rumors that OnePlus might abandon foldables, many hoped the OnePlus Open 2 would follow OPPO Find N5’s impressive updates. After all, the OnePlus Open was among the best foldable devices you could buy. Well, OnePlus has just confirmed there won’t be a OnePlus Open 2 in 2025.

The firm shared a community post confirming that it won’t release a OnePlus Open 2 in 2025. OnePlus didn’t explicitly mention the reason behind this decision. But previous rumors suggested the reason was lower than expected demand and sales for its foldables worldwide. The firm said in the post:

“At OnePlus, our core strength and passion lie in setting new benchmarks and challenging the status quo across all product categories. With that in mind, we’ve carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year.”

OnePlus did mention at the end that it’s “recalibrating”. But we’re unsure if they mean it in the context of potentially coming back to launching foldables in the future. OnePlus also said in the post that the OnePlus Open will continue to receive updates throughout its support window.

OnePlus Open unfolded in hand
Image Credit: Beebom

The post also mentions that OPPO will lead the foldable segment with the Find N5. So, we hope that means it will launch globally. But again, we’d only be speculating at this point. Overall, this is definitely heartbreaking news for foldable fans, especially in the U.S., and those who were excited about the improvements it was supposed to bring.

The OPPO Find N5 has already leaked multiple times so far, and it will be the thinnest book-style foldable when it launches on the 20th of this month. The firm did post on X that it will be a global launch; therefore, while it may not arrive in markets like the U.S., it may arrive in countries like India where OPPO also launched its latest Find X series phone recently after a long time.

What are your thoughts on OnePlus not launching the N5 as Open 2? Let us know in the comments.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

