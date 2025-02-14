OnePlus Pulls the Plug on Open 2, Says It’s Recalibrating Foldable Strategy

Despite the initial rumors that OnePlus might abandon foldables, many hoped the OnePlus Open 2 would follow OPPO Find N5’s impressive updates. After all, the OnePlus Open was among the best foldable devices you could buy. Well, OnePlus has just confirmed there won’t be a OnePlus Open 2 in 2025.

The firm shared a community post confirming that it won’t release a OnePlus Open 2 in 2025. OnePlus didn’t explicitly mention the reason behind this decision. But previous rumors suggested the reason was lower than expected demand and sales for its foldables worldwide. The firm said in the post:

“At OnePlus, our core strength and passion lie in setting new benchmarks and challenging the status quo across all product categories. With that in mind, we’ve carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year.”

OnePlus did mention at the end that it’s “recalibrating”. But we’re unsure if they mean it in the context of potentially coming back to launching foldables in the future. OnePlus also said in the post that the OnePlus Open will continue to receive updates throughout its support window. Image Credit: Beebom

The post also mentions that OPPO will lead the foldable segment with the Find N5. So, we hope that means it will launch globally. But again, we’d only be speculating at this point. Overall, this is definitely heartbreaking news for foldable fans, especially in the U.S., and those who were excited about the improvements it was supposed to bring.

The OPPO Find N5 has already leaked multiple times so far, and it will be the thinnest book-style foldable when it launches on the 20th of this month. The firm did post on X that it will be a global launch; therefore, while it may not arrive in markets like the U.S., it may arrive in countries like India where OPPO also launched its latest Find X series phone recently after a long time.

What are your thoughts on OnePlus not launching the N5 as Open 2? Let us know in the comments.