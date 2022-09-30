OnePlus 11R Full Spec Sheet Leaked; To Launch Soon

We recently got information on the upcoming OnePlus 11 Pro, OnePlus’ next flagship. And now, there’s information on another member of the OnePlus 11 lineup, possibly called the OnePlus 11R. This will succeed the recently unveiled OnePlus 10R. Here’s what to expect.

OnePlus 11R Specs Leaked

OnLeaks, in collaboration with MySmartPrice, has revealed the full spec sheet of the OnePlus 11R. It is suggested that the OnePlus 11R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which will differentiate the phone from the 11 Pro said to come with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. To recall, the OnePlus 10R comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, so, this could be a move back to the Snapdragon ones. The phone is expected to come with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Sooo #FutureSquad… That little something I brought back from 2023 just for you on behalf of @mysmartprice is…



The full specs sheet of the upcoming #OnePlus11R 👉🏻 https://t.co/4rZKZ6n5JB pic.twitter.com/fCIHakeiyW— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 29, 2022

For the photography bit, expect a 50MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, along with a 16MP selfie shooter. This is pretty much akin to the camera configuration on the OnePlus 10R, except there could be a few tweaks.

The OnePlus 11R is also said to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, again, similar to its predecessor. A 5,000mAh battery is also expected but this time, with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. The OnePlus 10R went up to 150W so this feels more like a downgrade. Although, this would still be faster! The OnePlus 11 Pro is also rumored to support 100W fast charging.

Other details regarding its design, launch timeline, and more remain unknown. It could launch by the end of this year or maybe alongside the OnePlus 11 Pro in early 2023. But, we need some official details for a better idea. So, it’s best to wait for some. We will update you about this, hence, stay tuned to this space.

Featured Image: Representation of OnePlus 10R