OnePlus 11 Officially Launching in India on February 7

OnePlus has finally revealed some details on the upcoming OnePlus 11 flagship phone. The company has confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus 11 5G in India and global markets on February 7. This has officially confirmed the OnePlus 11 sans the Pro moniker, which was hinted at earlier. Check out the details below.

The OnePlus 11 will make its entry in India on February 11 at 7:30 pm in New Delhi. This is most likely an in-person event but we are awaiting more details on this. It is also announced that the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will launch alongside. February 7.#OnePlus11 5G#OnePlusBudsPro2— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 19, 2022

OnePlus has also confirmed a few details regarding the upcoming phone. The OnePlus 11 will get Hasselblad-backed cameras, much like its predecessor, the OnePlus 10 Pro. It will also feature the company’s signature alert slider.

The dedicated microsite also gives us a hint of the OnePlus 11 design. It is expected to feature four housings (possibly the three cameras and an LED flash) arranged in a square. OnePlus has also revealed a big rear camera hump. For those who don’t know, the leaked renders have shown a similar setup placed in a massive circular camera hump, aligned like a semi-circle. We expect the official design to be similar to this.

As for the other details, it is already confirmed to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset to compete with the likes of the Xiaomi 13 series, the Vivo X90 Pro+, and more. Other hardware details are expected to include a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging, 50MP triple rear cameras, and more.

Since we finally have a launch date with us, it’s best to wait until then for proper details. We will keep you updated. So, stay tuned, and do let us know if you are excited about the upcoming OnePlus 11 launch!

Featured Image: OnLeaks