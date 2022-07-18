Oppo Pad Air with Snapdragon 680 Launched in India; Enco X2 TWS Earbuds Tag Along

Alongside the Reno 8 series, Oppo has also unveiled its first-ever tablet for the India market. The Oppo Pad Air has arrived in India with an attractive display, a mid-range Snapdragon chipset, and other cool features. Let’s take a look at the specs of this Oppo tablet before moving to the price and availability details.

Oppo Pad Air and Enco X2 Earbuds Arrive in India

Oppo Pad Air: Specifications

Though this is the first Oppo tablet to launch in India, it’s not the first in the world. The company launched the Oppo Pad in China earlier this year and this tablet follows the same design principle. The Oppo Pad Air features a dual-tone design, along with a single 8MP (f/2.0) camera on the rear. This camera supports an 80-degree FOV and up to 4K @ 30FPS video recording. You also get a 5MP sensor for your Zoom calls and selfies on the front.

Turning to the front, you get a 10.36-inch 2K LCD display with equal bezels on all sides. The panel here supports a 60Hz refresh rate, a 120Hz touch response rate, and 1200 x 2000 pixels resolution. Also, Oppo Pad Air is only 6.94mm in thickness and weighs just 440 grams.

Under the hood, the Oppo Pad Air is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset, along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The tablet includes a 7,100mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. As for the connectivity options, you get a USB-C port, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Moreover, the company has also launched the Oppo Life Smart Stylus pen to enable users to draw and take notes with ease. Oppo Pad Air runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12, which supports features like file drag and drop, two-finger split screen, multi-device connection, four-finger floating windows, and more.

Oppo Enco X2: Specifications

Presenting OPPO’s flagship TWS earphones with studio-level acoustic experience #OPPOEncoX2. They come with a segment-best 45dB active noise cancellation ability and ultra-wide 4000Hz frequency. pic.twitter.com/k2p6dI7rPT— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 18, 2022

Moreover, the Chinese company has also launched its premium TWS earbuds, Oppo Enco X2, in India today. These earbuds with a new segment-first feature called Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording. It enables the users to record and playback audio efficiently.

Also, the earbuds are equipped with the next-gen Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE), which Oppo has co-developed in partnership with Dynaudio. Other highlights of the Enco X2 are up to 45dB ANC (active noise cancelation), support for Hi-Res audio with LHDC 4.0 codec, Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification, and more.

Price and Availability

The Oppo Pad Air has been priced starting at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB+64GB base variant in India. The higher-end 4GB+128GB variant will cost you Rs 19,999, which is pretty good for the specifications on offer. This tablet is available in a single Grey color variant.

As for the Oppo Enco X2, the TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 10,999 in India and will go on sale starting from July 25. So are you interested in buying either of these devices? Let us know in the comments below.