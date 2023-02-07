OnePlus 11R with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Comes to India

As announced earlier, OnePlus has debuted the OnePlus 11R alongside the OnePlus 11 in India. The phone succeeds last year’s OnePlus 10R and acts as a slightly laddered-down variant of the OnePlus 11 by including last year’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform. This is also the India-exclusive rebranded OnePlus Ace 2, which was launched earlier today. Have a look at the price, features, and more details.

OnePlus 11R: Specs and Features

The OnePlus 11R looks similar to the OnePlus 11 with a huge circular camera hump and a punch-hole screen. The 3D AMOLED flexible display spans 6.74 inches and comes with support for adaptive dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, a screen resolution of 2772×1240 pixels, 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 1450 nits of peak brightness, 1.07 billion colors, HDR10+, and AOD. It also comes with an improved HyperTouch Engine for low response latency and smooth scrolling.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset is coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Unlike 150W fast charging for the OnePlus 10R, the 11R gets 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. There’s also support for SuperVOOC S charging chipset (for the first time) for better charging/discharging management. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery on board.

The camera part is another differentiating factor between the OnePlus 11 and the 11R. The OnePlus 11R doesn’t have the Hasselblad branding and includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie camera stands at 16MP. There’s also support for up to 10x digital zoom, portrait mode, nightscape mode, time-lapse, long exposure, tilt-shift, 4K videos, and more camera features.

The OnePlus 11R also includes a 5177mm2 liquid cooling system, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, NFC, 5G support, a custom X-axis vibration motor, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus 11R 5G is priced at Rs 39,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 44,999 (16GB+256GB) and will be available via Amazon India and OnePlus stores, starting February 28. The pre-order will start on February 21.

It comes in Sonic Black and Galactic Silver colorways.