OnePlus 11R in Solar Red Now Official in India

OnePlus recently confirmed that it will launch a new color for the OnePlus 11R and has now made the Solar Red OnePlus 11R official in India. The company has also revealed its price and availability details and here’s at them.

OnePlus 11R Solar Red: Price and Availability

The OnePlus 11R in Solar Red is priced at Rs 45,999 and comes with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage only. You can buy it via Amazon and OnePlus’ online store, starting October 7 at 12 am. This joins the existing Sonic Black and Galactic Silver colors.

As an introductory offer, you can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on the use of an ICICI Bank card to make the price Rs 44,999. You can also get the OnePlus Buds Z2 for free with the OnePlus 11R, 6 months of free Spotify Premium, 6 months of YouTube Premium, and Google One, along with an option to avail of no-cost EMI.

Specs and Features

When it comes to the specs, the OnePlus 11R in Solar Red is just like the other two color options. The phone comes with a 6.74-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a screen resolution of 2772×1240 pixels.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and has a single 18GB of RAM+ 512GB of Storage option. On the camera front, the OnePlus 11R houses a 50MP main snapper with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie shooter stands at 16MP. There are several camera features like Portrait mode, Nightscape mode, Dual-View video, slow-motion video, and more.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging and runs Android 13-based OxygenOS. Additional details include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.

So, will you get the OnePlus 11R in the new red hue? Let us know in the comments below.