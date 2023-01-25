OnePlus 11R Is Also Launching in India on February 7

By now we all know that OnePlus will be introducing a slew of new products, including the OnePlus 11 in India on February 7. Earlier, we reported that the new OnePlus TV Q2 Pro will also launch at the upcoming OnePlus event and now, it has been confirmed that the rumored OnePlus 11R will join the party.

OnePlus 11R India Launch Confirmed

OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus 11R, a slightly toned-down variant of the high-end OnePlus 11, during its February 7 event scheduled for 7:30 pm. The in-person event will witness the arrival of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the OnePlus Keyboard too. In totality, there will be five products. Fast just got fastR. It's time to get ready for a new way to experience the #ShapeofPower with the all-new #OnePlus11R 5G.— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 25, 2023

The company has only showcased the bottom part of the back panel but hasn’t revealed the device fully. As per previously leaked live photos, it could resemble the OnePlus 10 Pro and feature a huge square-shaped rear camera hump and a center-positioned punch-hole display. It remains to be how the phone turns out to be.

As for the specs, there’s no confirmation but past rumors hint at a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and support for up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, there could be a 50MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP selfie shooter.

The OnePlus 11R could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging, also available with the OnePlus 11. It could fall in the sub-Rs 40,000 price bracket. It is also said that the phone will come with support for an alert slider, which is exciting for OnePlus fans.

More confirmed details will be out once the event goes live. We will be covering the event so don’t forget to tune in for a better idea.