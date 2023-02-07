OnePlus 11 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Hasselblad Cameras Launched in India

Initially launched in China last month, the OnePlus 11 has made its global as well as India debut at the Cloud 11 event today. This flagship phone brings the latest Snapdragon 8 series SoC, new and improved Hasselblad cameras, and even faster charging to the masses. Most of us already know the specs of the OnePlus 11, so let’s first look at the Indian pricing and then recap all its features. That said, let’s dive right in!

OnePlus 11 Launched in India

Price and Availability

The OnePlus 11 has been priced starting at Rs 56,999 in India and comes in two colorways — Titan Black and Eternal Green. Check out the Indian pricing for both OnePlus 11 variants right here:

8GB LPDDR5X +128GB UFS 3.1 : Rs 56,999

: Rs 56,999 16GB LPDDR5X +256GB UFS 4.0: Rs 61,999

Unlike the Chinese variant, which started at a 12GB+256GB configuration, OnePlus is cutting corners to lower the entry cost in India. The OnePlus 11 starts at a lower-specced 8GB+128GB configuration in India. The device will be available for pre-order from February 7, with open sales starting from February 14 via Amazon India and OnePlus’ official website.

Specs and Features

With the pricing out of the way, let’s take a quick look at the specifications of the OnePlus 11. This smartphone builds on the design of the OnePlus 10 Pro; taking inspiration from a black hole. There’s now a circular camera bump on the rear that flows into the aluminum frame of the device and carries the Hasselblad branding. And as my colleague Vanshika rightly pointed out, the back panel (with Gorilla Glass 5) now looks like an amalgamation of the OnePlus 7T and 10 Pro.

The circular camera here includes a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor and OIS support. This is paired with a 48MP ultra-wide lens (Sony IMX581) with macro shooting capability and a 32MP telephoto lens (Sony IMX709) with up to 2x optical and 20x digital zoom.

This is the third-gen Hasselblad camera array, where the cameras are accompanied by a 13-channel accu-spectrum light-color identifier sensor to deliver a 12% improvement in color accuracy and natural colors. As for the camera features, you get night scene mode, tilt-shift mode, long exposure, up to 8K videos (at 24fps), Hasselblad portrait mode, Hasselblad XPAN Mode, and more.

Turning our attention to the front, the OnePlus 11 boasts a stunning 6.7-inch Samsung 2K+ AMOLED display. The company uses a Samsung LTPO 3.0 panel with a QHD+ resolution (3216 x 1440 pixels), 1Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate support, Dolby Vision, and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. That’s not all, though.

The company boasts that OnePlus 11 is the first smartphone to include a cooling solution for the display, a major heat source. Yeah, in the three-layered heat dissipation system, you get a dedicated crystalline graphene layer for the display. You also get a 3685mm² vapor chamber and a 5673mm² graphene layer on the mid-frame.

Under the hood, this flagship phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging support. OnePlus boasts that you can fully charge your phone in about 25 minutes. Finally, the OnePlus 11 runs OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 and will receive four major OS updates and five years of security updates.

At this launch event, the Chinese company also unveiled the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro, and their first-ever OnePlus keyboard. Do check out the specs and features of these products as well.