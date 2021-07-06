After OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei left the company late last year, he started a new venture called “Nothing”. Following its initiation, the company announced its plans to launch wireless earbuds in the market and shared a design concept of its first audio product. Recently, Nothing confirmed to launch its first product – the Nothing ear (1), which will essentially be a pair of TWS earbuds, on July 27. Now, we know the exact price of the Nothing ear (1) and the fact that it will come with ANC support.

Ahead of the launch of the Nothing ear (1) on July 27, founder and CEO Carl Pei revealed some juicy details in an interview with Techcrunch. At one point during the conversation, Pei told the publication that the Nothing ear (1) “is going to have leading features like noise cancellation and great build quality”, which confirms that the earbuds will feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Furthermore, the CEO also revealed the exact price of the device as he talked about Nothing’s plans to focus on online sales. Pei also added that the earbuds will come for a “fair price to consumers” but he did not say that they will be “affordable”.

“I think it’s going to be a good price at $99 USD, €99, and £99. Feature-wise, it’s similar to the AirPods Pro, but the AirPods Pro is $249,” said Carl Pei during the interview. So, the Nothing ear (1) will be priced at $99 in the US, €99 in European countries, and £99 in London. That means Nothing ear (1) could be priced at around Rs 7,000 – Rs. 7,500 in India.

This will be much less than the price of AirPods Pro that costs around Rs 24,900 in India. It will be closer to the prices of earbuds such as the Samsung Galaxy Buds and the Google Pixel Buds A. However, as confirmed by the CEO, the Nothing ear (1) will have an upper hand over its direct competitors, will come with AirPods Pro-like feature set, and will have a unique transparent design.

As for the availability, Nothing will launch the ear (1) on July 27 at its first-ever launch event. The company has already confirmed that the Nothing ear (1) will be sold via Flipkart in India. Flipkart even set up a dedicated micro store for the product, which you can check out right here.