Nothing ear (1) Now Supports Google Assistant and Siri via New Firmware Update

Nothing’s ear (1) truly wireless earbuds have received a new firmware update, which has made room for voice assistant support. With this, users will be able to summon Google Assistant (on Android), Siri (on iOS), and even Alexa via the Nothing ear 1. Here are all the details.

Nothing has started rolling out the new firmware update version 0.6700.1.86 for ear (1) users. This can be accessed via the ear (1) app that is available on both Android and iOS.

With the new update, a new option to enable voice assistant will be added to the triple-tap touch control available for users. They can now choose to enable voice assistant by tapping the earbuds three times. This comes in addition to the other options such as the ability to play the previous or the next song.

To download the new firmware update, users can go to the ear (1) app -> select the firmware update option from the menu -> click on the Download and Install option to get it.

For those who have forgotten, the Nothing ear (1) is the Carl Pei-led company’s first audio product, which was launched last year. It comes with a unique, transparent design and features a number of attractive features. There’s support for active noise cancellation aka ANC, fast charging and wireless charging support, up to 34-hour battery life, sweat and water resistance with an IPX4 rating, and more.

The ear (1) is priced at Rs 6,999 in India and can be presently bought at just Rs 5,999 via Flipkart. It is available in White and the recently launched Black color options. Have you got hold of the latest Nothing ear (1) firmware update? Do let us know in the comments below!