Limited Edition Black Nothing Ear (1) Announced; Will Go on Sale in India on December 13

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s newest venture Nothing launched its first product, the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds, earlier this year. The London-based company’s first product came in a white finish and a unique transparent case. And today, the company announced a new limited-run Nothing ear (1) Black Edition. It comes with the same transparent case, but it now has a smoky finish along with matte black earbuds.

Nothing ear (1) Black Edition Announced

The Nothing ear (1) Black Edition is the same as the white model, specs-wise, but has a different look with the black color.

It comes with the same transparent case and 34 hours of battery life as the original variant. However, instead of the white-colored earbuds, the Black Edition Nothing ear (1) comes with matte black-colored earbuds, which look pretty awesome. You can check out the comparison between the white and black variants of the earbuds in the images right below. See how the black and white Nothing ear (1) compare

Nothing also announced that the black Nothing ear (1) will be a limited edition device and the first hundred models will be engraved from 1 to 100 individually. Nothing is taking a unique approach with its availability as the company will sell the first hundred models exclusively at the Nothing Kiosk, which will be a limited installation at Seven Dials in the Covent Garden area of London, before the official sale. The kiosk will be live on December 4 and operate from 11 AM to 7 PM.

The company will launch the new Nothing ear (1) Black Edition in India on December 13. It will be available to buy from Flipkart at Rs 6,999, with the sale starting from 12 noon IST.

Furthermore, Nothing also announced that customers can purchase the black Nothing ear (1) as well as the original one using crypto on its official website, nothing.tech. The company will accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and USD Coin. However, the payment option, unfortunately, will not be available in India, presumably because of the current regulatory situation in the country.

Nothing ear (1): Key Specs and Features

Coming to the specs and features of the earbuds, the TWS earbuds offer various advanced features like Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) at an affordable price. The earbuds feature an 11.6mm driver and come with specially-designed mics to reduce background noise.

As for the battery, the Nothing ear (1) delivers a 34-hour battery life along with the case. The earbuds, individually, deliver up to 5.7 hours of listening time on a single charge. Moreover, the device comes with ultra-fast charging support as the case can deliver 8 hours of power with a 10-minute charge.

Other than these, the Nothing ear (1) comes with the Find My Earbud feature, an IPX4 rating for water resistance, in-ear detection, and fast pairing.