Putting an end to the anticipation, the first product from ex-OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new startup Nothing has officially been unveiled today. Called the Nothing ear (1), these TWS earbuds bring a lot of premium features, including ANC, in-ear detection, a unique transparent design, and more.

Nothing ear (1): Price and Availability

The Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds have not only launched globally but also in India at the same time. While they are priced at $99 in the US, you will have to pay Rs. 5,999 for the Nothing ear (1) in India.

The TWS earbuds will exclusively be available to buy from Flipkart.

Nothing ear (1): Key Specs and Features

Design

While the transparent case design leaked (or was officially revealed) ahead of today’s launch, the earbud design has been shrouded in mystery. And well, for good reason. I mean, just take a look at it. In a world where everyone wants to be an AirPods clone, Nothing ear (1) stands out.

“Nothing ear (1) is a breath of fresh air in a cluttered and indifferent market, setting the tone for our connected digital world to come,” stated Carl Pei, the CEO and Co-founder of Nothing in an official statement. The company added that the transparent design extends beyond the “playful” fish-eye lens-style cavity that secures the earbuds in the case.

The highlight of the transparent case is that you can easily see that you are not missing an earbud before leaving the house. The earbuds have a transparent body that shows off the microphone, magnets, and circuits boards. I really like the design of the Nothing ear (1).

Earbuds and Audio Quality

Talking about the earbuds, Nothing didn’t lose focus of the user’s comfort and sound quality while trying to adopt a transparent design. The earbuds have an in-ear design with silicone tips for a perfect seal and each earbud weighs in at just 4.7gm. The earbuds support touch gestures such as double-tap, triple-tap, and slide up/down to control various features. It connects over Bluetooth 5.2 and supports AAC and SBC codec.

The Nothing ear (1) packs 11.6mm dynamic drivers, tuned by the folks at Teenage Engineering, to deliver rich and immersive sound. The company has also added a red color signal to make it easy to recognize the right earbud. The earbuds support IPX4 water and dust resistance, in-ear detection, and 3 microphones. The microphones not only enable “Clear Voice technology” for a great calling experience but also enables Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Nothing ear (1) Mobile App

You can connect the Nothing ear (1) to the eponymous mobile app on Android and iOS, which allows you to update the earbuds and tweak some features. The app supports a handy Find My earbuds feature, transparency mode, and two stages of ANC – light and maximum. You can see how the app looks right here:

Battery Life

Coming to the battery life, the earbuds deliver up to 4 hours of music playback with ANC enabled and up to 5.7 hours with the ANC disabled. You can up to 24 hours (ANC on) and 34 hours (ANC off) using the case, respectively. The company further mentions that a quick 10-minute charge will give you 1.2 hours playback via your earbuds and 8 hours via the case. The Nothing ear (1) also supports Qi-enabled wireless charging.

So, are you going to buy the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds or go for an alternative? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.