MSI Titan 18 HX Teased; World’s First 4K/120 Hz Mini-LED Laptop Display

Micro-Star International (MSI) has just teased the upcoming launch of its new gaming laptop. The MSI Titan 18 HX gaming laptop will launch at CES 2024, as confirmed by the company. Let’s talk about what to expect from this monstrous 18-inch gaming laptop, starting with the specifications.

If you are wondering where these leaks are coming from, MSI Titan 18 HX has been listed online on several retailers. While some product listings of this yet-to-be-launched gaming laptop have been taken down, below is a snippet from GenTechPC.com showing all the various specifications & features of MSI Titan 18 HX. At the time of writing, GenTechPC’s product listing is still up but is likely to be taken down in the future.

i9-14900HX is actually built on Raptor Lake Refresh architecture, and not Meteor Lake as incorrectly stated above | Image Courtesy: GenTechPC.com

As per leaks from several other retailers, the MSI Titan 18 HX will feature up to Intel Core i9-14900HX (14th Gen, Raptor Lake Refresh Architecture) processor. Other potential CPU options could include i7-14700HX as well. Specifications of this CPU were leaked earlier, too, on an upcoming Lenovo Legion gaming laptop. It is expected that the i9-14900HX will have 24 cores & 32 threads.

The earlier leak also showed the i9-14900HX having 36MB of Intel Smart Cache. The turbo clock speed for performance cores (P-Cores) will be up to 5.50GHz.

By the way, Intel is yet to launch its 14th-generation Raptor Lake Refresh processors for laptops. The company has already released i5-14600K, i7-14700K, and i9-14900K processors for desktops. Intel China had previously confirmed that new Intel 14th Gen Core HX processors with Raptor Lake Refresh architecture will arrive in laptops in 2024. Talking about the specifications & features of the MSI Titan 18 HX gaming laptop, it is a complete beast in essentially every single aspect.

Firstly, MSI is touting this as the world’s first 4K 120Hz Mini LED display on a laptop. This laptop’s screen is going to look gorgeous, given its high-end specifications. It has 100% DCI-P3 color space and outputs up to 1000 nits of peak brightness in HDR. The screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio and a massive 18-inch size with 3840×2400 resolution (4K 16:10). A high-end variant of the laptop, as shown above, has 4TB of NVMe SSD storage.

We’ve already talked about the processor, so what about the GPU? Of course, the MSI Titan 18 HX will pack Nvidia’s most end RTX 40 Series graphics card out right now the RTX 4090 laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR6 VRAM. In terms of RAM, we can see the high-end model shown above with 128GB of DDR5 5600MHz memory.

The keyboard on this laptop is super impressive, being a Cherry MX Mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB lighting support. You heard that right, this high-end gaming laptop has a literal mechanical keyboard.

MSI Titan 18 HX i9-14900HX & RTX 4090: Price & Availability

Image Courtesy: MSI

For now, all we know is that MSI is launching its new high-end Titan 18 HX gaming laptop at CES 2024. The official blog post by the company does not show any of the leaked specifications above. But it does talk about the 4K 120Hz Mini LED Display.

Hence, the MSI Titan 18 HX will be available to buy later on in 2024. In terms of pricing, no official confirmation has come from MSI yet. However, the leaked listing above shows that one of the high-end variants of this laptop with 128GB RAM and 4TB Storage will cost $5237.03, with $5399 listed as the maximum retail price.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming MSI Titan 18 HX gaming laptop? Despite the 5-grand asking, would you consider buying such a high-end gaming laptop? Let us know in the comments below.