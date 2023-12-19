Home > News > Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with Intel Raptor Lake Laptop Chips Spotted Online

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with Intel Raptor Lake Laptop Chips Spotted Online

Satyam Kumar
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro
Image Courtesy: Lenovo
In Short
  • Lenovo Legion 5 Pro has leaked in a Malaysian store, Shopee, with Intel 14th Gen Raptor Lake-H processors.
  • The i9-14900HX & i7-14650HX have been spotted here, along with Nvidia RTX 4070/4060 GPUs.
  • These Raptor Lake-H 14th Gen CPUs differ entirely from the recently unveiled Meteor Lake-based Core Ultra processors.

Amidst the launch of Intel’s newest 14th Gen processors, a wave of new laptops are coming. Intel has already released Core Ultra processors, but as this leak tells us, another architecture within the 14th Gen Intel CPU lineup is planned.

We previously covered i9-14900HX in a leak on Dell Alienware’s Alienware laptops. This time, we are seeing Lenovo’s Legion 5 Pro being leaked with the Intel Core i9 & i7 (14th Gen) processors. The product listings of this laptop have gone up in the Malaysia-based online store Shopee.com.my. At the time of coverage, these links of unannounced i9-14900HX-based Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptops are still up.

This online listing was originally spotted by the X (formerly Twitter) user @momomo_us. The upcoming Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop was spotted with both Intel 14th Gen Core i9-14900HX & Core i7-14650HX processors. On the online retailer’s website, the i7 laptop is even configurable with different RAM sizes up to 32GB DDR5. Here is the i9 14th Gen listing and the i7 14th Gen listing. Do note these could get taken down later.

Based on this early listing, the launch of Lenovo’s Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop is expected quite soon. Alongside the launch of various other laptops at CES 2024, this could be unveiled with Intel 14th Gen Raptor Lake Refresh processors. This event will be held in early January. We have reviewed the i9-14900K (desktop CPU) and found the generation-to-generation improvements minimal at best.

Intel 14th Gen Raptor Lake i9 14900HX and i7 14750HX CPUs leaked online on upcoming Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop
Image Courtesy: Lenovo/Shopee

Talking about the laptop, it will come with RTX 40 series laptop GPUs such as RTX 4060, RTX 4070 and possibly others. The Legion 5 Pro laptop will have a 16-inch screen with 500 nits of brightness and 2560×1600 resolution. It is an IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and G-Sync support.

Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.1 is also mentioned within the product listing. The weight has been mentioned at 2.55 kg, so this upcoming Legion laptop from Lenovo is expected to feature an impressive cooling system.

The i9-14900HX processor is mentioned to have 8 P-Cores (performance cores) with 16 E-Cores (efficiency cores), making it a CPU with 24 cores & 16 threads. The maximum P-core clock speed is 5.50GHz for this processor, and for E-Cores it is 3.70 GHz. It will also have 36MB of Intel Smart Cache.

Talking about the i7-14650HX, it has a 16-core & 14-thread configuration made up of 8 P-cores and 8 E-Cores. The clock speed of the Core i7 model is mentioned to be at 5.0GHz & 3.70GHz, respectively, for performance & efficiency cores respectively.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro leaked with Intel 14th Gen Raptor Lake Core i9 and Core i7 processors
Image Courtesy: Lenovo/Shopee

The laptop pricing was also spotted here in this online listing by Shopee. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (i7-14650HX, 16GB DDR5, RTX 4060) was listed at RM 7,299, which converts to $1558 in USD. For the high-end i9-14900HX model paired with RTX 4070, the price is RM 8,499, which is ~$1814 in USD.

Intel 14th Gen: Core Ultra vs Raptor Lake Refresh

The overall performance will be prioritized on these particular CPUs, as compared to efficiency. For better battery life on gaming laptops, new Core Ultra processors are probably going to be much better as compared to options like this Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with Intel 14th Gen Raptor Lake HX CPUs.

Those Core Ultra laptops will also have better portability too. Intel’s latest new core type, known as Low Power Island (LP E-core), is not coming to this 14th Gen i9-14900HX, but it is coming to 14th Gen Core Ultra processors.

New laptops with 14th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs are also not expected to feature massive improvements, similar to our experience with Intel 14th Gen desktop CPUs as mentioned above. But still, apart from some gaming laptops with high-end Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake-based Core Ultra processors.

This Raptor Lake-based 14th gen CPUs (i9-14900HX & i7-14650HX) will offer higher core counts & higher power limits as compared to the Meteor-Lake based Core Ultra 5 & 7 processors.

So far, the Core Ultra 9 185H was mentioned by Intel to have an unlocked power limit (configurable by the manufacturer) of up to 115W. While we don’t know the unlocked power limit of this particular gaming laptop, the i9-13950HX we reviewed on an MSI Titan GT77 HX went up to 157W.

What are your thoughts on this Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with Nvidia RTX 40 series graphics and Raptor Lake Refresh architecture-based Intel 14th Gen processors? Which Intel 14th Gen laptop would you choose among the various upcoming options with Core Ultra and Raptor Lake HX processors? Let us know in the comments below.

VIA X.com
SOURCE Shopee.com.my
Satyam Kumar

Highly passionate about technology. Major expertise in PC hardware, the VR industry, esports-centric gear, and other gadgets. In my spare time, I'm usually researching exciting hardware breakthroughs or playing competitive games.

