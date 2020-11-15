Apple, with the launch of its latest iPhone 12 series, boasted a lot about its magnet-based MagSafe wireless charging technology in the devices. So, as we already know, apart from Qi-supported wireless MagSafe chargers, users can attach various kinds of accessories and cases on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini. So, taking advantage of this feature, a third-party accessory-maker has now come up with the world’s first pair of MagSafe-compatible snap-on TWS earbuds.

World’s First MagSafe TWS Earbuds

Dubbed as Snapods, these unique pair of earbuds come in a MagSafe-supported charging case that snaps on to the back of the iPhone 12 using magnets. This way, you can carry the earbuds at the back of your smartphone and take them out instantly when you need them.

Snap-On Design

This unique design of the device makes it the world’s first snap-on TWS earbuds which is readily available for users. The team behind the earbuds say that they wanted to address the common issues of truly wireless earbud and Snapods is their solution.

The earbuds, with their sleek and compact design, look pretty cool and has IPX5 water resistance to survive splashes and sweat. And the magnetic charging case looks like Apple’s MagSafe-enabled leather wallet, but a bit bulkier as there is a battery inside it.

Now, apart from magnetically attaching to the back of the iPhone 12 models, the Snapods can snap on to the back of any smartphone, really. However, unlike in the case of the iPhone 12 models, users need to install an additional adhesive sticker at the back of other smartphones to enable the magnetic capabilities of the case.

Snapods Specifications

Apart from the unique design, the earbuds come with Qualcomm’s 3040 Bluetooth 5.2 chip to maintain a rock-solid wireless connection. It also uses its proprietary “TrueWireless Mirroring” tech to enable the earbuds to automatically detect what is playing on the other bud and start playing the same.

Moreover, the earbuds use the aptX codec to deliver “CD-like music” quality to your ears and provide an immersive experience.

Coming to the battery life, users can get up to 5 hours of playtime with the earbuds on a single charge. And the snap-on charging case, as per the company’s claim, extends the battery life to 45 hours. Moreover, this unique charging case, apart from charging via USB-C, also supports wireless charging. So, if you have a device that has dual-way wireless charging support, then you won’t even have to take off the case from the back of your device ever.

Now, despite these awesome features, a sleek look, and a unique snap-on design, the Snapods only cost $69 (~Rs .5,215) apiece, which pretty cheap, if you ask me. The company is currently running a Kickstarter campaign which you can back to book your device.