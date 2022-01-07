iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Get Official Price Cut in India

If you are looking to get a new iPhone, buying last year’s iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 12 mini could prove just apt right now. Both of these iPhone models have received a hefty price cut on Flipkart. Here’s a look at the new prices and all the necessary details you should know before making a purchase in 2022.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini Price Cut in India

The iPhone 12 is now priced at Rs 53,999 (original retail price: Rs 65,900) for the 64GB of storage model and Rs 64,999 (original retail price: Rs 70,900) for 128GB of storage. These discounts are available on Flipkart. However, the phone isn’t available at these new discounted prices on Amazon India right now.

The iPhone 12 mini is available for Rs 40,999 (original retail price: Rs 59,900) for 64GB of storage, Rs 54,999 (original retail price: Rs 64,900) for 128GB of storage, and Rs 64,999 for 256GB of storage, also via Flipkart. In this case, too, the Amazon pricing doesn’t seem to be quite attractive.

While the iPhone 12 is available only in Black and Blue colorways, no matter what storage option you choose, the 12 mini can be bought in Black, Blue, Green, Red, White, and Purple colorways.

There are discounts available on the iPhone 11 too. Interested buyers can purchase the phone at Rs 49,900 for the 64GB of storage model via Flipkart. Currently, only the Black and Red color options are available.

To recall, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini, which launched in 2020, come with flat edges, OLED displays with a notch, the A14 Bionic chipset, and more. The iPhone 11, on the other hand, was launched in 2019 and is one of the inexpensive iPhones with an LCD display. It is powered by an A13 Bionic chipset, dual 12MP cameras, and more.

Flipkart also offers a free 6-month subscription of Gaana Plus, a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, and a cashback of Rs 100 on ZebPay. Are you planning to buy any of these phones right now? Let us know in the comments below!