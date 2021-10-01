Deal: Grab iPhone 12 and 12 mini At Their Lowest Price Ever on Flipkart; Starts at Just Rs. 33,999

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale kicked off only an hour ago and there’s one amazing deal that has overshadowed every other discount offer on the e-commerce platform. As you can tell from the title, Flipkart is offering the previous-gen iPhone 12 and 12 mini at never seen before prices during its festive sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 12 and 12 mini

Let’s start with the iPhone 12 mini, which is the model I expect many users to pick up during the Big Billion Days sale event. It usually sells for around Rs. 56,999 online, but has been marked down to just Rs. 36,999 for the 64GB base variant. Add to this a flat Rs. 1,500 discount and 10% instant discount for Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit card users, which brings down the iPhone 12 mini offer price to Rs. 33,999.

Yeah, you can own an iPhone with Face ID, Super Retina display, and last year’s A14 Bionic chipset for just Rs. 33,999 in India.

As for the iPhone 12, it has gotten a pretty similar treatment during Flipkart’s sale event. The 64GB base variant of this 6.1-inch iPhone is usually sold for Rs. 65,999 in India. However, iPhone 12 has been discounted to Rs. 48,999 without any additional bank discounts. You can subtract an additional Rs. 3,000 if you plan to purchase this variant using an Axis or ICICI Bank credit card.

You can check out the key specifications, along with the original price and discounted price, of iPhone 12 and 12 mini right here. So, don’t waste any time and click the buy buttons below to grab these jaw-dropping deals.