You Can Get Free AirPods with iPhone 12 and 12 mini in India This Diwali

The festive season is right around the corner and e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Flipkart have even preponed their sale date to attract customers. Right in time for Diwali this year, Apple is back with a new festive offer to give customers AirPods for free when they purchase the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini just like last year.

Get Free AirPods with iPhone 12 in India

Apple is offering a flat Rs. 14,900 discount on AirPods with Charging Case, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, and AirPods Pro when you purchase iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini from the company’s online store. The promotional offer starts on October 7 and ends on November 4.

To recall, the regular AirPods usually costs Rs. 14,900 in India. Through this offer, you can get that one at no additional cost. Meanwhile, you need to pay an additional Rs. 4,000 for getting the Rs. 18,900 AirPods with Wireless Charging Case and Rs. 10,000 for getting the Rs. 24,900 AirPods Pro. That’s because the promotion savings are capped at Rs. 14,900. The discount will get instantly applied to the iPhone 12/ 12 mini transaction at the time of purchase.

Apple warns that there are limited stocks available on a per-model basis and the offer is valid only until stocks last. It doesn’t take a genius to guess this iPhone 12 + AirPods combo offer will end within a few hours. Hence, if you’re planning to purchase the last-gen iPhone 12 or 12 mini and would like to get free AirPods with it, make sure you check Apple’s online store on October 7.

Meanwhile, you get discounts on older iPhones like iPhone 11 and iPhone XR in Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale. The exact details of the offer are in our video, which you can check out below: