Apple Discontinues These iPhones Post iPhone 15 Launch; Check Them Out!

Last night, Apple introduced the iPhone 15 Pro series and the standard iPhone 15 with the USB Type-C port, Dynamic Island, 48MP cameras, and much more. The company is also keeping up with the tradition of discontinuing a few models after the new ones arrive and here’s a look at the iPhones that will no longer be available on Apple’s website.

Here Are the iPhones Apple Just Discontinued!

Apple has officially discontinued the iPhone 13 mini, which marks the end of its venture to produce small-sized iPhones. The brand has launched only two mini models, the iPhone 12 mini and the 13 mini but failed to garner much love and interest from people. This is an indication of how people no longer wish to go for compact phones. However, companies like Asus continue on the path with its current Zenfone series. The company has suggested that it isn’t going away anytime soon!

Besides this, three more iPhones have been discontinued. The list includes the,

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

The aforementioned iPhones no longer exist on Apple’s website and we only have the listed iPhone SE 2, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14, and the iPhone 15 series. One thing to note is that this doesn’t mean that the now-discontinued iPhones won’t be available at all. You can still get from third parties until stocks last and can even avail of a decent discount.

The iPhone 12 has a starting price of Rs 49,999 on Flipkart while the iPhone 13 mini starts at Rs 61,999. The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max have a starting price of Rs 1,24,990 and Rs 1,34,990, respectively on Amazon. Hence you can check them out in case you plan to buy any of these models.

Talking about the latest iPhone 15 series, it starts at Rs 79,900 and goes up to Rs 1,99,900 for the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max. You can check out all the details regarding the iPhone 15 series Indian prices to know more. Also, do let us know if you are planning to upgrade to the new iPhone 15 or will go for the previous models in the comments below.

Featured Image: iPhone 13 mini