Apple is yet to launch its iPhone lineup for the year, since the September event was all about the new Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, new 8th-gen iPad, and 4th-gen iPad Air. However, other than confirming that the iPhone 12 is delayed, Apple hasn’t really given out any information about when we can expect it to launch.

Now, according to information shared with MacRumors by an employee at a UK carrier, it seems Apple will be launching the new iPhones on October 13. MacRumors points out (and so are we) that there’s no way to confirm this information. However, it does tick the boxes Apple usually ticks with its launch date. It’s on a Tuesday, and it’s in the second week of October. Apple has historically launched iPhones on the second Tuesday of the month so this information may actually be correct.

Apart from the launch date, the employee apparently claimed that the company will accept pre-orders immediately after the event and the phone will start shipping from October 16. While that’s exciting, as MacRumors points out, this is an unusually short time gap between the announcement and the launch of the phone. As such, it could be that Apple will start pre-orders from October 16, with the launch a week after that on October 23.

As for what we’re expecting to see on October 16, there should be four new iPhones, all with 5G support and OLED panels. There are also some rumours of the 5.4-inch iPhone Mini actually shipping with a less powerful B14 chipset. Either way, we will get to know all about the new iPhones, their shipping dates, and most importantly, pricing, on October 13, it seems.