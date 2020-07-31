Apple has confirmed that its upcoming iPhone 12 might be delayed by ‘a few weeks’. During the company’s latest earnings call on Thursday, the company’s CFO, Luca Maestri, said that the devices might arrive ‘a few weeks later’ than they did last year. According to him: “Last year we started selling new iPhones in late September. (However), this year, we expect supply to be available a few weeks later”.

The confirmation comes just a day after Qualcomm suggested that its earnings will suffer in the current quarter due to “the delay of a 5G flagship phone launch”. The report was interpreted by much of the global media as a confirmation of earlier reports about delays in manufacturing of the iPhone 12. Qualcomm is supplying the 5G modems for these devices, but they’ll be powered by Apple’s own, in-house A14 processor.

It is worth noting that an earlier rumor suggested Apple will still announce the iPhone 12 in September. However, the latest confirmation from Maestri seems to have put paid to those hopes. That said, it will be interesting to see when exactly the company will announce its first 5G iPhones. The company is also expected to launch a new Apple Watch and a new iPad.

Apple is expected to release four iPhones this time around. To start off, there will apparently be a 5.4-inch iPhone 12. At the higher-end, we’re expecting to see a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1 inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7 inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. Do note that not all of these devices are expected to offer 5G connectivity. However, at least the higher-end ‘Pro’ variants are likely to support 5G networks.