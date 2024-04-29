iOS 18 Rumored to Overhaul Several Built-in Apple Apps

The upcoming iOS 18 is expected to be a major software update in iPhone’s history. We already have some idea about what to expect from the next-gen iOS version. Now, a recent newsletter from Mark Gurman gives us a few more hints at the new software changes that we might get to see. Gurman says that iOS 18 will overhaul some of the most popular Apple’s built-in apps, including Mail, Notes, Photos, and Fitness.

So, alongside the introduction of AI features, Apple might also be gearing up to improve some of its first-party apps. Gurman did not reveal any specific details or new features planned around these apps. Image Courtesy: Mohit Singh/ Beebom

A few days ago, we heard rumors that Apple might be planning to supercharge its Notes app with a built-in option to record audio and the ability to perform complex mathematical calculations. The Calculator app is expected to receive some updates, and may finally arrive on the iPad lineup for the first time. Apart from these, Apple is likely to add Topographic Maps, an Apple Watch exclusive feature to Apple Maps in iOS 18, macOS 15, and visionOS 2. Apple Maps might also get a Google Maps feature – custom routes, with iOS 18.

However, it’s the first time we’ve heard about updates for the Photos, Mail, and Fitness apps.

Corroborating previous leaks, Gurman says that Apple is expected to offer a revamped and more customizable Home Screen experience with iOS 18. Yes, you’ve heard it right. After 17 years of making its first appearance, an iPhone may finally give users greater control over the Home Screen app icon arrangement.

Considering all this, it seems the overall OS is getting an overhaul with a series of design tweaks. Gurman specifically says the changes will make the app designs more “modular” and “easier to update and customize”.

Well, these are just speculations. That said, all the previous leaks and reports closely align with each other, giving us the idea that Apple is working to standardize the library of UI components across its apps. This will simplify the process for engineering teams to update them gradually, especially as they become more widely accessible as universal apps across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, tvOS, and visionOS.

Apple will unwrap everything when it officially announces iOS 18 and other major software updates at its Worldwide Developers Conference which kicks off June 10. Before this, Apple will hold its Spring event “Let Lose” on May 7 where it will finally unveil the long-awaited iPad Pro and iPad Air models.