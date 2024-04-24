After 14 Years, iPads May Finally Get a Built-in Calculator App

Apple’s Calculator app has been long missing from the iPad, ever since the Cupertino giant launched its very first tablet in 2010. Now, after 14 years, Apple is finally planning to introduce a built-in Calculator app to its iPad lineup, according to a recent report by MacRumors.

Apple is planning to unveil new iPads in May. Also, it will announce iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, visionOS 2, and other major software updates at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference which kicks off June 10. According to MacRumors, Apple will release a Calculator app for iPad as a part of iPadOS 18. It means, all the iPad models supported by the upcoming iOS 18 will get a native Calculator app. Image Courtesy: Apple

Well, the good news is Apple has finally understood the need for an official Calculator app on the iPad lineup. For a long time, there have been memes running on social media related to the absence of an Apple Calculator app on iPad. It is actually funny and a shame. In the meanwhile, iPad users have been using third-party calculator apps from the App Store like PCal, Calculator for iPad, and others.

Since iPadOS is built on iOS, many of the original iPadOS apps were the corresponding iOS apps stretched to fit a larger screen. Initially, there were thoughts that a Calculator app taking up the whole screen of an iPad would look odd and users may find it difficult to use. So, it would be interesting to see how Apple plays around to get things in the right spot.

Last week, AppleInsider reported that macOS 15 will get the most notable update to its Calculator app in years. The upcoming macOS 15 will bring a revamped Calculator app with the Notes app integration, a resizable window, and a history tape feature, and updated unit conversation features. While there are no clues as of now, the updated Mac Calculator app might be based on the new iPad app.

We’ll get the first preview of iPadOS 18 along with other major software updates during the WWDC Keynote event that will run through June 10 to June 14. The first Developer Beta will be available right after the event, with the public version coming sometime in September.