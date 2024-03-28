iPhones May Get This Useful Apple Watch Feature with iOS 18

Apple is all set to unveil its next-generation iPhone operating system, the iOS 18, at the WWDC 2024 Event. The giant recently confirmed the event will commence on June 10 and will run through June 14. This is expected to be a major event where Apple is likely to announce its AI strategy, smarter Siri 2.0, and other improvements. Now, according to a recent code discovered by MacRumors, Apple is gearing up to add topographic maps to Apple Maps in iOS 18, macOS 15, and visionOS 2.

Currently, topographic maps are exclusive to Apple Watch users. First debuted with watchOS 10, topographic maps include trails, elevation, contour lines, points of interest, and other features that provide more accurate navigation for hiking, camping, and other outdoor activities. Image Courtesy: Apple

Since Apple introduced topographic maps for Apple Watch users, it has been consistently expanding this feature throughout the United States. And this year, the giant might finally extend topographic maps to iPhone, Mac, and Vision Pro users.

The topographic maps code was revealed in 2023, but at that time, only ‌watchOS 10‌ had the feature. Interestingly, the code is now active in the backend files for ‌iOS 18‌, macOS 15, and ‌visionOS‌ 2, suggesting Apple’s plans to expand this feature to more devices.

The upcoming iOS 18 might also bring a Google Maps feature, custom routes to Apple Maps. With this feature onboard, users be able to create their own routes, without being restricted to choose from Apple’s pre-selected options.

Since Apple Maps’ major competitor, Google Maps has had this feature for years now, the Cupertino giant might be getting ready to catch up. This feature could help users personalize their routes or set specific roads where they wish to travel.

‌‌It’s good to see Apple Maps finally getting some love with iOS 18. ‌‌Apple’s WWDC will kick off on Monday, June 10, where we’ll get to know what Apple has exactly planned for its users. Since iOS 18 is anticipated to be the biggest software update in iPhone history, we are hoping to see some next-level innovation and exciting features. We hope Apple won’t turn down the high-set expectations of its fans.