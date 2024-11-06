iOS 18.2 to Show You Estimated Charging Time, but Most iPhones Might Not Get It

For a long time, Android smartphones have been able to tell how long it will take to charge your smartphone. However, iPhones do not have such a feature. Fortunately, this could soon change with an iOS 18 update. Honestly, iOS 18 brings several interesting features to iPhones, and Apple has more in store with the iOS 18.2 update. In addition to the much-popular Genmoji, Image Playground, a new Mail app, and ChatGPT Integration, Apple is also working on a new battery feature that could finally estimate your iPhone’s charging time.

iOS 18 Battery Intelligence

iPhone 16 Plus Battery Backup

In the code in the second beta of iOS 18.2, which was released to developers on Monday, 9to5Mac spotted an intelligent feature that could show your iPhone’s charging time estimates.

The report mentions a new framework named “BatteryIntelligence”, which will calculate the exact charging time based on the amount of energy the device receives. Also, users could opt to receive a notification with a time estimate needed to reach a specific charge level, like 80% or 100%.

This would be a super-useful feature especially when you’re in a rush and want to know exactly how long your iPhone will take to fully charge. Also, it will help users determine if the charger is fast enough to power their iPhone so they can have more control over the charging experience. Since the markets are brimmed with tons of chargers, cables, and charging protocols, this battery feature will surely offer great help.

Currently, this feature is disabled and unfinished, suggesting Apple is still working on it. So, we might have to wait a little longer until the official release. At the moment, it’s unclear if Apple will roll out this feature in iOS 18.2 or a future update. It’s worth noting that macOS also has a similar feature within the Battery menu.

With the new iOS 18, Apple has already added some battery health features. For instance, iOS 18 will show you if you’re using a slow charger. iPhone 15 users could only set the charge limit to 80%. With iOS 18, users can now limit the iPhone’s maximum charge to 80%, 85%, 90% or 95% to preserve battery lifespan in the long run.

Battery Intelligence Compatible Devices

At the moment, it’s unclear if Apple is planning to roll out this feature to all iOS 18-compatible devices or keep it exclusive to Apple Intelligence devices. The term Battery Intelligence seems to be associated with Apple Intelligence, so Apple might have plans to play the exclusivity game yet again. I feel this feature should be available on every iOS 18-supported device, otherwise Apple should be prepared for another backlash.

Currently, iOS 18.2 is in developer beta, with a public release likely to roll out in early December. The new update will also bring Visual Intelligence to iPhone 16 models.