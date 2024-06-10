Here Are All the Devices That Will Support Apple Intelligence

Today was an important day for Apple! In line with rumors, the latest software announcements — iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia — got a sweet glaze of AI features to top off the treats that Apple usually has in store. This suite of AI features has been dubbed Apple Intelligence and brings the contextual Siri upgrade we’ve always wanted, OS-wide AI writing tools, Genmoji, an AI image playground, and lots more.

All that sounds delightful but these new AI features will be limited only to certain Apple devices. If you want to know whether your iPhone, iPad, or Mac will support Apple Intelligence, check out the device list below.

Apple Intelligence Compatibility List

Apple Intelligence is using on-device processing to answer your queries and maintain your privacy while you use AI features on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. “Deeply integrated generative models require immense processing power,” said Craig Federighi on stage during the event. He then proceeded to add that Apple silicon, including the A17 Pro and the M-series chips, has the computational power to make this feature a reality.

Hence, all Apple devices with the aforementioned Apple Silicon will get the new AI features. Here is the complete list of devices that will support Apple Intelligence features:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPad Air (M1 and later, starting with 2022 model)

iPad Pro (M1 and later, starting with 2021 model)

MacBook Air (M1 and later)

MacBook Pro (M1 and later)

iMac (M1 and later)

Mac mini (M1 and later)

Mac Studio (M1 Max and later)

Mac Pro (M2 Ultra)

Image Courtesy: Apple

Do I Need to Pay for Apple Intelligence Features?

Apple Intelligence is free for users of all supported iPhone, iPad, and Mac models. To be able to use the AI features, you will initially need to set the Siri and device language to U.S. English. macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, and iOS 18 betas will allow users to test the AI features later this year before the official rollout starts in the Fall.

The Cupertino giant will expand the availability of Apple Intelligence to “additional languages over the course of the next year,” as per the official release.

Apple has great restraint, and that was proven at the WWDC 2024 event today. Although their new Apple Intelligence suite is a clever wordplay on the modern buzzword — AI, there was probably just a single instance where Craig Federighi used it during the event. Apple knows you’re going to call it AI afterall, so better to call it ‘Apple Intelligence’ instead of ‘Artificial Intelligence’ to make it sound more personal and connected to their brand.

Are you excited to try out Apple’s AI features on your devices? How are you planning to use it? Tell us in the comments below.