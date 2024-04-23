Apple Announces May 7 Event to Unveil New iPads

New iPads are long overdue and this has been the longest time period ever since Apple launched an iPad. Thankfully, the wait has finally come to an end as Apple has announced an event for May 7, 2024, where it is expected to showcase new iPads. The event carries the tagline ‘Let Loose‘ and also features the Apple logo with an Apple Pencil. Apple just dropped a May 7th event in my inbox. Livestream. Probably iPad related pic.twitter.com/2MI0IidTQ9— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 23, 2024

We have been hearing about the repeated delays of the iPad launch but Mark Gurman recently said in his newsletter that Apple will likely hold an event in the May 6 week and that has come true this time.

From the looks of the official event poster, iPads are expected to the main announcement. Apple is rumored to launch new 11-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models featuring the new M3 chipset. Two new iPad Air models with M2 chip are also expected to make a debut at the event. This time, Apple is likely increasing the size of its mid-range iPad lineup with the launch of the first-ever 12.9-inch iPad Air.

Image Courtesy: Apple

In addition to iPads, a new and revamped Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad and aluminum enclosure is also on the cards. Moreover, rumors are also circulating about a new Apple Pencil with visionOS support and a new “squeeze” gesture.

The announcement of new iPad Pro models is touted to be the headline of the event as Apple is finally set to switch to OLED panels from IPS LCD ones, which it markets as Liquid Retina XDR Display. The change would bring better contrast and brightness.

Naturally, the upgrade in the display technology would trickle down to increased cost. Mark Gurman has already confirmed that a price hike is expected for iPad Pro models. Currently, iPad Pro starts at $799 for the 11-inch variant whereas the 12.9-inch variant costs $1099.

As for the iPad and iPad mini, it is expected that Apple will refresh them at an event later this year.

How to Watch Apple’s Let Loose Event?

Apple’s ‘Let Loose’ event is scheduled for May 7, 2024, at 7 AM PT or 7.30 PM IST where it will showcase new iPads. The event livestream on the company’s official YouTube channel as well as on Apple’s official event webpage. You can also download the Apple TV app to watch the event live.