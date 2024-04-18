Leaked iOS 18 Features Hint Apple Will Try to One-Up Microsoft OneNote App

Apple Notes app is one of the most essential tools for iOS users. While there are several note-taking apps available in the market, Apple Notes remains a popular choice amongst iPhone and iPad users. Over the years, Apple added several features to make this app more useful. With the next-generation iOS 18, Apple is planning to supercharge its iconic note-taking app. According to AppleInsider, iOS 18 will add two impressive features to the Notes app.

First is the support for recording audio, akin to the Voice Memos app, but fully integrated within the Notes app. This will allow users to record voice memos in the Notes app, which can be then embedded in the notes on purpose. Image Courtesy: Mohit Singh/Beebom

As of now, we can already copy-paste audio recordings from the Voice Memos app to the Notes app. With iOS 18, we could do everything within the Notes app, without having to switch back and forth. This would be a great way to make digital scrapbooks. Also, creatives and professionals will find it super-useful as they could record audio, rather than lengthy descriptions for those complex entries.

Second, Apple’s iOS 18 is likely to add support for displaying mathematical notation in the Notes app. This will allow users to perform more complex mathematical equations on their notes. It seems this Math Notes feature will have some kind of integration with the Calculator app. However, the exact implementation is unclear.

According to the report, the introduction of the Math Notes feature is likely to coincide with the debut of the redesigned macOS Calculator app.

These two features would bring the Apple Notes app a step closer to the Microsoft OneNote app, which is extremely popular in academia and professional use cases. It is known as one of the best note-taking apps and ranks high in both the iOS and macOS App Store. With in-app recording and mathematic annotation features, Apple might be gearing up to build a capable rival to the OneNote app.

Apple will unveil iOS 18 at WWDC 2024 which kicks off on June 10 and runs through June 14. The stable, public release of iOS 18 should happen sometime in September, along with the iPhone 16 release. Since iOS 18 is anticipated to be the biggest software update in history, we’re expecting to see some solid changes and innovations. Well, we’re still around 2 months away from seeing those dreams turn into reality.