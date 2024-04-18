Home > News > Leaked iOS 18 Features Hint Apple Will Try to One-Up Microsoft OneNote App

Leaked iOS 18 Features Hint Apple Will Try to One-Up Microsoft OneNote App

Kanika Gogia
Updated:
comment Comments 0
iOS 18 release date features
Image Courtesy: Mohit Singh/ Beebom
In Short
  • The upcoming iOS 18 is expected to bring support for recording audio to the Apple Notes app.
  • With iOS 18, the Notes app may also gain support for displaying mathematical notation in the notes.
  • Both features are already available in the Microsoft OneNote app.

Apple Notes app is one of the most essential tools for iOS users. While there are several note-taking apps available in the market, Apple Notes remains a popular choice amongst iPhone and iPad users. Over the years, Apple added several features to make this app more useful. With the next-generation iOS 18, Apple is planning to supercharge its iconic note-taking app. According to AppleInsider, iOS 18 will add two impressive features to the Notes app.

First is the support for recording audio, akin to the Voice Memos app, but fully integrated within the Notes app. This will allow users to record voice memos in the Notes app, which can be then embedded in the notes on purpose.

IOS-18
Image Courtesy: Mohit Singh/Beebom

As of now, we can already copy-paste audio recordings from the Voice Memos app to the Notes app. With iOS 18, we could do everything within the Notes app, without having to switch back and forth. This would be a great way to make digital scrapbooks. Also, creatives and professionals will find it super-useful as they could record audio, rather than lengthy descriptions for those complex entries.

Second, Apple’s iOS 18 is likely to add support for displaying mathematical notation in the Notes app. This will allow users to perform more complex mathematical equations on their notes. It seems this Math Notes feature will have some kind of integration with the Calculator app. However, the exact implementation is unclear.

According to the report, the introduction of the Math Notes feature is likely to coincide with the debut of the redesigned macOS Calculator app.

Recommended Articles
iPhones May Get This Useful Apple Watch Feature with iOS 18
Kanika Gogia Mar 28, 2024
Apple Finally Ready to Add ‘More’ Customization to iPhone Home Screen After 17 Years
Kanika Gogia Mar 26, 2024
Apple Buys Another AI Startup as It Gears up for Generative AI Features
Kanika Gogia Mar 15, 2024

These two features would bring the Apple Notes app a step closer to the Microsoft OneNote app, which is extremely popular in academia and professional use cases. It is known as one of the best note-taking apps and ranks high in both the iOS and macOS App Store. With in-app recording and mathematic annotation features, Apple might be gearing up to build a capable rival to the OneNote app.

Apple will unveil iOS 18 at WWDC 2024 which kicks off on June 10 and runs through June 14. The stable, public release of iOS 18 should happen sometime in September, along with the iPhone 16 release. Since iOS 18 is anticipated to be the biggest software update in history, we’re expecting to see some solid changes and innovations. Well, we’re still around 2 months away from seeing those dreams turn into reality.

#Tags
#Apple#iOS 18

Kanika Gogia

Kanika has been a loyal iPhone user since 2014 and loves everything Apple. With a Master’s in Computer Applications, passion for technology, and over five years of experience in writing, she landed at Beebom as an Apple Ecosystem Writer. She specializes in writing How To’s, troubleshooting guides, App features, and roundups for Apple users to help them make the best use of their gadgets. When not writing, she loves to try out new recipes and enjoy some family time.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply