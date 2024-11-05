iOS 18.2 Will Allow You to Upgrade to ChatGPT Plus Right From the Settings App

Apple has just released the second iOS 18.2 developer beta and is gearing up to roll out the stable iOS 18.2 version for all users in early December. The iOS 18.2 beta brings the much-awaited ChatGPT Integration to Siri and Writing Tools. And, the latest beta 2 brings a new option that lets you upgrade to your ChatGPT Plus account right from the Settings App. This option is available in second betas of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2.

ChatGPT Integration is an Apple Intelligence feature that’s integrated systemwide in iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. On Apple Intelligence-compatible devices, users can access ChatGPT via Siri, Writing Tools, and other first-party apps & features.

ChatGPT Plus Upgrade Baked into iOS 18.2 Settings app

ChatGPT Plus is the paid version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT that offers several benefits like general access to ChatGPT, priority access, faster response times, and increased usage limits, for $19.99/mo.

In iOS 18.2, when you open Settings -> Apple Intelligence & Siri -> ChatGPT, you’ll see an option to ‘Upgrade to ChatGPT Plus‘.

It’s worth knowing that you don’t need an OpenAI account to start using ChatGPT on your Apple devices. That said, connecting your account may give to access to additional features. You can sign in to a free account or go for a paid account right from the Settings app.

When Apple first announced its partnership with OpenAI for ChatGPT, reports indicated that no money was exchanged in the deal. However, the ChatGPT Plus subscription option right in the Settings app shows one of the benefits that both OpenAI and Apple will get. It seems both companies have some sort of agreement on revenue sharing if users upgrade to a paid account within iOS 18.2. However, Apple didn’t make any comment on whether they will take a cut of those subscriptions made from the Settings app.

Apple is also reportedly in talks with Google about the integration of Google’s Gemini into Apple devices. If this deal says daylight, we would see some kind of in-settings path to upgrade to Gemini Advanced as well.

Apart from ChatGPT Integration, the second developer beta of iOS 18.2 brings other impressive features, including Genmoji, Image Playground, and Visual Intelligence.