Apple Finally Ready to Add ‘More’ Customization to iPhone Home Screen After 17 Years

Apple’s iOS 18 is all over the news, and we already have some high expectations from it. After all, iOS 18 is anticipated to be the biggest iPhone software update in history. Now, in a recent report, Mark Gurman says that iOS 18 will offer a revamped and more customizable Home Screen experience.

The reports didn’t mention any specific details but Apple’s built-in home screen personalization seems to be exciting. It’s a long-requested iPhone feature and we might finally see this happening in iOS 18. The sources who are familiar with the matter reported that the upcoming iOS update offers iPhone users greater control over the Home Screen app icon arrangement.

To ensure uniformity, Apple will continue to stick to its invisible grid system to lock the app icons on the Home Screen. That said, users will have the freedom to arrange icons on iOS 18. For instance, the update might allow users to create blank spaces, rows, and columns between app icons.

Since iOS 16, Apple has allowed iPhone users to customize the Lock Screen. With iOS 18, we expect similar changes and features across the Home Screen. That’s not all to it. The update is also likely to bring additional home screen customization options. If this turns out to be legit, it would be the biggest iPhone Home Screen redesign since the inception of the iPhone.

Also, Gurman believes that with the new software update, Apple is expected to focus on new “AI tools that help manage your daily life” more than “ChatGPT-like generative AI features.”

Based on the previous timeline, Apple will announce iOS 18 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. Besides a more customizable home screen, we’re likely to see a smarter “Siri 2.0” and RCS messaging support. Also, iOS 18 is teased to bring a new hearing aid mode for AirPods Pro users.