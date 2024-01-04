AMD Ryzen 7 8700G Leaks; Super-Fast Radeon 780M RDNA 3 iGPU!

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will launch new Ryzen 8000 series processors soon. Part of this new lineup will be the Ryzen 7 8700G advanced processing unit (APU), which has leaked recently and revealed several exciting details of the upcoming processor, such as the Radeon 780M iGPU.

The Ryzen 7 8700G has just leaked on Geekbench Vulkan & OpenCL public benchmark database. Here, we can see the processors were tested on an Asus TUF Gaming X670E-Plus motherboard. Sadly, the RAM speed mentioned here is 4785 MT/s, so 4800MHz DDR5 RAM was used here for the benchmark. The scores mentioned in the benchmark should increase further if the processor is paired with a faster RAM.

An APU-style processor is a little different from a conventional CPU or GPU. These processors are built with a balance of high-performance integrated GPU in mind, coupled with a fast CPU. In this case, AMD Ryzen 7 8700G has Radeon 780M integrated graphics. AMD Ryzen 8000 ‘G’ Processor Core & Thread Count Base & Turbo Clock L3 Cache Integrated GPU iGPU Compute Units & Clock Speed TDP Ryzen 7 8700G 8C, 16T 4.20 GHz / 5.088 GHz 16MB Radeon 780M (RDNA 3) 6 CUs, 2900MHz 65W

Above, you can find all the specifications of Ryzen 7 8700G as per the Geekbench CPU information mentioned in the leak. The TDP mentioned is an exception to this. I speculate it will be a 65W TDP processor based on AMD Ryzen 7 5700G specifications.

By the way, 5700G is essentially the predecessor of this upcoming AMD Ryzen 7 8700G APU. It is expected that the Ryzen 7 8700G will feature up to a boost clock speed of 5.10GHz, with the aforementioned core configuration of 8 cores and 16 threads.

AMD will allow overclocking on Ryzen 7 8700G, as it had done the same for previously released Ryzen 5000G processors. Below, you can find the Geekbench Vulkan & OpenCL scores of Ryzen 7 8700G when paired with 32GB 4800MHz DDR5 RAM.

The Radeon 780M integrated graphics here built on RDNA 3 architecture does actually perform very well. The scores here are competent, not being too far behind the GTX 1650 in these tests. Once this APU is released, we will know how well it can perform, especially when hardware aficionados like myself get to overclock the chip to squeeze every bit out of it.

New Launches Expected from AMD at CES 2024

AMD announces CES 2024 event

It is highly expected that AMD will launch various new products at CES 2024. This could potentially include new desktop processors, like the Ryzen 8000G APUs that we just talked about. The RX 7600 XT could also make an appearance here, but there is a major focus on AI and AMD’s laptop processors in this event.

The CES 2024 event is being held in Las Vegas. The event will be held on January 8, 2024, at 7 AM PST. A previous leak had mentioned January 31st, 2024, as the release date for the Ryzen 8000G processors. If we don’t see new Ryzen 8000G processors at this year’s CES, the lineup should still launch soon enough.

Would you get an APU such as the upcoming AMD Ryzen 7 8700G? It will be perfect for budget PC builds, given its integrated GPU capabilities. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!