Home > News > AMD Reaffirms AM5 Socket Support Beyond 2025; Check Details

AMD Reaffirms AM5 Socket Support Beyond 2025; Check Details

Satyam Kumar
comment Comments 0
david mcafee interview with overclockers UK confirming AMD AM5 motherboard socket support for 2025 and beyond
Image Courtesy: Overclockers UK
In Short
  • Current-gen AMD Ryzen 7000 processors, including Ryzen 7 7800X3D, use the AM5 motherboard socket.
  • The company has reassured users that it will support the AM5 socket for 2025 and beyond.
  • The success of AMD Ryzen processors is because of support for the AM4 platform. AMD will follow in the same footsteps to support AM5 'for as long as possible.'

The Corporate VP of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has confirmed that the AM5 motherboard socket will have continued support for 2025 and ‘beyond.’ AM5 is AMD’s latest CPU socket for AM5 desktop motherboards. To catch you up, here is everything to know about the AM5 socket.

The news comes from a recent interview held by Overclocker’s UK with David McAfee, the Corporate Vice President and general manager of AMD’s Client Computing group. Several questions were answered related to the PC hardware industry, including discussions on how massive the AI industry has become.

Later in the interview, OCUK asked AMD the crucial question: “Is there an update on AM5 socket support? Does the original statement from AMD to continue [AM5] support through 2025 still stand?”

The AMD spokesperson answered, “It absolutely still stands!“. Then, he talked about how successful AMD Ryzen processors are in the PC components market. AMD attributes this success to the overall longevity & support provided to the previous-gen AM4 motherboard platform.

The rep also said that AMD knows “the impact of moving to a new socket.” The AMD team will have a detailed plan for a new motherboard socket beyond AM5, which will be “really well thought-out.”

“We know the impact that moving to a new socket brings and we want to stay on AM5 for as long as we possibly can. We are firmly committed to 2025 and beyond and we will see how long that promise lasts beyond 2025.” – David Mcafee, Corporate VP at AMD

Recommended Articles
AMD Ryzen 8000G APUs Benchmarks, Specs, and Release Date Leaked!
Satyam Kumar Nov 28, 2023
12 Best Budget CPU to Buy in 2024
Beebom Staff May 24, 2023

Great News for AMD AM5 Motherboard Users

AMD Ryzen processor showcased in a black background
Image Courtesy: AMD

The latest Ryzen 7000 processors (including the Ryzen 7 7800X3D & other 3D V-Cache CPUs) can be installed on AM5 socket motherboards. Currently, AMD’s lineup that uses AM5 sockets consists of B650, X670, and A620 desktop motherboards. Several of them are present in some of the best motherboards.

With this latest news of AM5 socket support, people who use these existing motherboards can expect new processor launches compatible with AM5 throughout 2024 and 2025 as well. In fact, AMD had previously stated, “AM5 will scale into 2026“.

Basically, any desktop PC user with an AM5 socket motherboard (B650/X670/A620) does not have to worry about purchasing another motherboard.

Based on their board’s VRM capabilities and compatibility with other system components, such as the CPU cooler, AM5 motherboard users will have the option to upgrade their CPU easily to newer generations. Hopefully, we will see AM5 being supported till a new generation of Ryzen processors in 2026 as well.

What are your thoughts on AMD’s reaffirmation of AM5 socket support beyond 2025? Are you currently using an AM5 motherboard? If so, isn’t it amazing to be reassured that you’ll always have CPU upgrades to go with in the future? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE Overclockers UK
#Tags
#AM5 socket#AMD Ryzen

Satyam Kumar

Highly passionate about technology. Major expertise in PC hardware, the VR industry, esports-centric gear, and other gadgets. In my spare time, I'm usually researching exciting hardware breakthroughs or playing competitive games.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Eiichiro Oda Asked AI to Compose a One Piece Song; Give It a Listen!
#AI #One Piece
Eiichiro Oda Asked AI to Compose a One Piece Song; Give It a Listen!
Author Ajith Kumar
View quick summary
This year, AI fever has become the biggest thing, and One Piece author Eiichiro Oda doesn't seem to be out of the loop. With the assistance of an AI music creation tool, he produced a song titled the "YO-HO-HO We Pirates" about the One Piece series, which the team released on their official X account.
Read full article
Lian Li Launches PC Case Fan with an LCD Display!
#Lian Li #PC Building
Lian Li Launches PC Case Fan with an LCD Display!
Author Satyam Kumar
View quick summary
Lian Li has launched its UNI FAN TL LCD. This is a PC case fan with an integrated screen. The resolution is 400x400, and the integrated display on the new UNI FAN is sized at 1.6-inch. The customizable screen lets you put whatever you want on it - whether it be a custom video, or your system statistics. The pricing starts from $46.99 and the fans have launched on Newegg. The fans are available in two sizes, 140mm/120mm. You can even buy it in reversed airflow and regular airflow designs.
Read full article
Apple Aims to Launch Vision Pro by February: Report
#Apple #Vision Pro
Apple Aims to Launch Vision Pro by February: Report
Author Vikhyat Rishi
View quick summary
In a recent development, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple has ramped up the production of its first-ever mixed reality headset, Vision Pro, and is planning for a launch by the end of February next year. The headset will be first available to U.S. buyers only, and it is very much possible that Apple will ask users to purchase the device in-store or pick up an online order from the store.
Read full article
New Leaks Reveal Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Date and Renders
#Samsung #Samsung Galaxy S24
New Leaks Reveal Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Date and Renders
Author Abubakar Mohammed
View quick summary
The Samsung Galaxy S24 release is due next year and some of the latest leaks suggests the phone may launch in the Galaxy Unpacked event named "Galaxy AI" on January 18, 2024. The color variants of the entire S24 series have also been leaked.
Read full article
PS Blog Game Awards 2023: See Full Winner List Here
#PlayStation
PS Blog Game Awards 2023: See Full Winner List Here
Author Sampad Banerjee
View quick summary
PlayStation Blog publishes its game of the year list for 2023. The fan-voted awards event felicitates Spider-Man 2 with most of the categories, along with The Game of the Year. Furthermore, Hogwarts Legacy takes back home the PS4 Game of the Year. Baldur's Gate and Alan Wake 2 receives few awards across the categories.
Read full article
GTA 6 Map Reportedly Teased in Official Poster
#GTA 6
GTA 6 Map Reportedly Teased in Official Poster
Author Ishan Adhikary
View quick summary
GTA 6 official poster is filled with hidden easter eggs. According to some fans, there is a map leak in it. One of the storefront glasses might have a potential view of the new Vice City map reported by some fans. The leak comes after the fans zoomed into the location and upscaled the image. It seems like an under-development version of the GTA 6 map. However, Rockstar Games have not officially confirmed or commented on it.
Read full article
Twitter (aka X) Down Currently; Tweets Not Loading (Update: Back Online)
#Twitter #Twitter Down
Twitter (aka X) Down Currently; Tweets Not Loading (Update: Back Online)
Author Anmol Sachdeva
View quick summary
Twitter is down for several users worldwide. According to reports on Down Detector, the outage began on 12:30AM EST and around 80,000 users have reported that Twitter is not working for them.
Read full article
Load More