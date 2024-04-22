10 Best RAM for Gaming (DDR4 & DDR5) in 2024

If you are looking for the best RAM to install in your gaming PC, you have come to the right place. In this guide, we have listed the best RAM kits available in both DDR4 & DDR5 categories that you can install in your PC build. So, whether you have the latest AMD Ryzen 8000G series or 14th-Gen Intel Raptor Lake Refresh processors, the memory kits below will be a perfect fit for your build.

Things to Remember Before Buying RAM Before buying, ensure the RAM’s compatibility with your motherboard. Do this by checking the QVL list available on your motherboard vendor’s website.

Check if the RAM you’re planning to buy is AMD EXPO-certified or Intel XMP-certified. Getting the right RAM for your CPU’s platform ensures optimal stability.

Getting the right RAM for your CPU’s platform ensures optimal stability. Talking about RAM speed, 6000MHz CL30 is the sweet spot for DDR5 RAM, with 3200MHz/ 3600MHz CL16 to CL 18 being ideal for DDR4 RAM.

When speaking of capacity, 16GB RAM is recommended for optimum performance. 32GB RAM is plenty for today’s games, and people with very heavy workloads that consume RAM could benefit from more memory.

Ensure you get dual-channel RAM for better performance. Do note that one DDR5 stick is dual channel already, so you can get away with using only one stick without losing out on much performance.

After buying a kit, follow our guide on how to install RAM on your motherboard to ensure a proper installation or upgrade.

When done, follow this guide to enable Intel XMP/ AMD EXPO so that you can run the RAM at its advertised speed.

1. G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 6000MHz DDR5

Certification : Intel XMP

: Intel XMP Capacity & Configuration : 32GB (16GB x 2) Dual Channel

: 32GB (16GB x 2) Dual Channel Timings : CL30-40-40-96

: CL30-40-40-96 Voltage : 1.35V

: 1.35V Speed : 6000MHz

: 6000MHz Colors: Matte Black, Metallic Silver

The G.Skill Trident Z5 is a reliable option for Intel CPU users who want one of the fastest DDR5 kits available at a good price. This RAM kit comes in 32GB and 64GB capacities and is available in both silver and black colors. Both RGB and non-RGB variants are available, so you can take a pick based on the color theme of your PC. This memory kit is Intel-XMP certified, so you can use it with Intel CPU builds with ease.

The RAM operates at 1.35V, with 6000MHz speeds. This is fast, and more than enough to give you great performance while gaming. The timings are also tight at CL30-40-40-96. When compared to many other 6000MHz kits which have higher latency at CL32 or CL36, this one is better overall. By using a highly binned Hynix IC, G.Skill is offering a relatively good RAM that will suit your Intel PC build nicely. You can also choose the slower 5200MHz or 5600MHz variant for slightly cheaper prices if you have budget constraints. Pros Cons Reliable, popular choice for Intel DDR5 systems Costs more compared to 5200MHz/5600MHz kits Offers fast performance Signature Trident looks with bright RGBs

2. Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 8000MHz DDR5

Certification : Intel XMP

: Intel XMP Capacity & Configuration : 32GB (8GB x 2) Dual Channel

: 32GB (8GB x 2) Dual Channel Timings : CL38-48-48-84

: CL38-48-48-84 Voltage : 1.45V

: 1.45V Speed : 8000MHz

: 8000MHz Colors: Black

Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 RAM is one of the very best and enthusiasts love to use it for their high-end builds. They offer high RAM speeds and run excellently when downclocked with really tight timings, and enthusiasts like to tune it right for mild performance benefits.

The design here is quite flashy, with the signature Viper head RGB lightbar on top, resulting in an aggressive gamer-esque aesthetic. This RAM runs on CL38 timing on 1.45V. It supports speeds of 7600, 7800, and 8000MHz. On the 7600MHz profile, it runs at a slightly tighter CL36 timing.

The voltage here is 1.45V, and this RAM will require a reliable motherboard that can overclock the CPU’s memory controller without issues. If you’re looking for the fastest DDR5 RAM for your Intel system, this is it. To run this RAM at 8000MHz speeds on AMD, you will need to manually tune the RAM with compatible timings, a process that requires a lot of time & stability testing.

While some AMD motherboards can potentially adopt XMP profiles, running 8000MHz RAM on AM5 systems is not a common occurrence. We have seen BIOS updates to support higher speeds, but as we were saying, your mileage may vary. Pros Cons One of the fastest DDR5 RAM modules Super expensive, but worth it for those looking for the fastest DDR5 RAM Top-notch component quality, suitable for overclocking Doesn’t offer a significant advantage in terms of gaming performance Curvy design with flashy RGB

3. G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB 6000MHz DDR5

Certification : AMD EXPO

: AMD EXPO Capacity & Configuration : 32GB (16GB x 2) Dual Channel

: 32GB (16GB x 2) Dual Channel Timings : CL 30-38-38-96

: CL 30-38-38-96 Voltage : 1.35V

: 1.35V Speed : 6000MHz

: 6000MHz Colors: Matte Black, Metallic Silver

The G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo is an incredibly fast DDR5 RAM. While it comes at a premium when compared to other 5200MHz kits, you will get the optimum gaming performance with this RAM. Being a 6000MHz kit, it is at a sweet spot for DDR5 memory and is our recommended choice for AMD systems since it comes with the AMD Expo certification for RAM overclocking.

This RAM supports CL30-38-38-96 timings, which is quite tight and will provide you with very low latency. The CL30 timing is key here, making this RAM one of the fastest 6000MHz kits. The RAM is available in both RGB & non-RGB options, along with Metallic Silver & Matte Black variants. You can buy the one that perfectly matches your PC’s aesthetics. G.Skill is using an SK Hynix M-Die in this memory, so it can be tuned manually by enthusiasts if they choose to.

Pros Cons A reliable, popular choice for AMD systems Costs a little extra compared to other 5200MHz/ 5600MHz kits Offers fast performance Signature Trident looks with bright RGBs

4. Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan Alpha 6000MHz DDR5

Certification : AMD EXPO

: AMD EXPO Capacity & Configuration : 32GB (16GB x2) Dual Channel

: 32GB (16GB x2) Dual Channel Timings : CL 38-38-38-78

: CL 38-38-38-78 Voltage : 1.25V

: 1.25V Speed : 6000 MHz

: 6000 MHz Colors: Red, Black

The TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan Alpha is a value-for-money DDR5 RAM for AMD CPUs. The price per GB here is lower than other options in this list, and the 32GB capacity combined with 6000MHz speeds make this RAM stand out from other options in this price range, which are usually available with 5600MHz speeds. While this particular RAM does not have the tighter CL30 timings like some other options, it’s still decently fast with CL38-38-38-78 timings operating at 1.25V.

This DDR5 RAM will still offer performance advantages in gaming compared to other options at 6000MHz. It’s available in Red & Black colors, and there’s also a non-Alpha variant suitable for Intel systems. This one works out of the box for AMD AM5 motherboards and will save you some money whilst offering enough performance for your games.

It’s equipped with PMIC for a stable supply of power, with high-quality ICs and an aluminum heat-spreader. The exterior is sleek and minimal with the T-Force branding on the front & top sides. Pros Cons Value for money pick with low price per GB Although still fast, CL38 timing is slower compared to CL30 Offers fast performance with 6000MHz speeds Minimal and sleek design

5. Crucial DDR5 5200MHz

Certification : AMD EXPO, Intel XMP

: AMD EXPO, Intel XMP Capacity & Configuration : 8GB (8GB x 1) Single Channel

: 8GB (8GB x 1) Single Channel Timings : CL 42-42-42

: CL 42-42-42 Voltage : 1.25V

: 1.25V Speed : 5200MHz

: 5200MHz Colors: Black PCB

Looking for the cheapest DDR5 for a budget gaming PC build? This is it. With 5200MHz speeds, it’s still very competent to be used in a mid-range gaming PC. The description also mentions support for both AMD & Intel systems, with both XMP profiles and AMD Expo profiles being available. For just $25, you can get your mid-range AMD Ryzen 7000 or Intel 12th/13th gen system up and running, and upgrade the RAM later if required.

You might think of this as a basic DDR5 option, and it is. It comes without a heat spreader, so make sure to add a fan to your PC case to keep things as cool as possible. But despite all this, you won’t be seeing too much of a performance difference if you compare this RAM to faster options.

The timings here are CL 42-42-42 for both Intel XMP & AMD EXPO profiles, which doesn’t make it stand out as a low-latency RAM kit. It’s available in a black color PCB fully showing the DDR5 RAM modules with a small blue colored Crucial branding. Pros Cons Speedy enough at 5200MHz to suit mid-range gaming PCs Basic kit with no heatsink One of the cheapest DDR5 RAM solutions Supports both Intel XMP & AMD EXPO

6. G.Skill Trident Z Neo RGB 3600MHz DDR4

Certification : XMP 2.0

: XMP 2.0 Capacity & Configuration : 32GB (16GB x 2) Dual Channel

: 32GB (16GB x 2) Dual Channel Timings : CL 16-19-19-39

: CL 16-19-19-39 Voltage : 1.35V

: 1.35V Speed : 3600 MHz

: 3600 MHz Colors: White

The G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo is one of the best DDR4 memory to buy for your Intel and AMD Gaming PCs. Particularly, this model operates at a high speed while maintaining the CL16 latency. G.Skill RAM has great reliability too, which is an added plus.

Along with its sleek aesthetics, the curve in the lightbar wrapped around the top section makes it look beautiful, especially in a clear PC case. It works out of the box for most motherboards, being a popularly listed option in many QVL lists of manufacturers. It offers 32GB of capacity in a dual-channel configuration and is also available in 16GB and 64GB capacities with varying timings.

The model we are recommending costs slightly extra, but it operates at 1.35V with CL16-19-19-39 timings, which is very desirable for 3600 MHz RAM. These specs meet the optimum latency for the best gaming performance. CL16-18-18-36 is a common timing to see on 3200MHz kits, but this one is a 3600MHz kit while still using CL16 timings, instead of CL18. It should be noted that the timing here is CL16-19-19-39 though, and not as tight as some 3200MHz kits. Pros Cons Signature Trident looks with bright RGBs Expensive Offers fast performance CL16 latency, one of the faster 3600MHz modules

7. PNY XLR8 Gaming RGB 4600MHz DDR4

Certification : XMP 2.0

: XMP 2.0 Timings : CL 19-26-26

: CL 19-26-26 Voltage : 1.5V

: 1.5V Speed : 4200MHz

: 4200MHz Colors: Black, Pink

The PNY XLR8 Gaming RGB RAM is an extremely fast DDR5 kit. It’s well above the sweet spot needed for gaming, but if you still want to chase every bit of performance and are looking for one of the fastest DDR5 RAM options at a reasonable price, this is it. DDR4 RAM with 4800 MHz and 5133 MHz speeds is something that exists, but the price increase is massive.

At under $75, this is a really good RAM kit to buy today. It’s available in black and white colors with a sharp RGB light bar at the top. The XLR8 branding looks neat, and this RAM will look pleasing in your gaming PC build.

Keep in mind that this RAM runs at 4200MHz speeds. Running DDR4 RAM at such incredibly high speeds is dependent on your motherboard’s capabilities. So, look into the experience of other users with the same motherboard as you to understand if it can handle 4200MHz speeds to overclock the memory controller with stability (the CPU matters too). This option is best suited for users looking to extract as much performance as possible to build a high-end DDR4-based system.

Otherwise, for normal gamers, the 3600MHz or 3200MHz DDR4 options on this list are more than sufficient. They would also offer better compatibility across mid-range Intel and AMD systems. Pros Cons Extremely fast DDR4 RAM at 4200MHz speeds Too fast for mid-range systems, demands a capable motherboard and CPU One of the more reasonably priced RAM kits Expensive nonetheless CL19 latency, low enough for 4200MHz Flashy aesthetics with a RGB light strip on top

8. Silicone Power XPower Turbine 3200MHz DDR4

Certification : XMP 2.0

: XMP 2.0 Timings : CL 16-18-18-38

: CL 16-18-18-38 Voltage : 1.35V

: 1.35V Speed : 3200MHz

: 3200MHz Configuration : 16GB (8GB x 2) Dual Channel

: 16GB (8GB x 2) Dual Channel Colors: Blue

Silicone Power is a Taiwan-based manufacturer that has been producing storage solutions and DRAM for more than a decade, and often their products are available at relatively affordable prices, especially considering the performance. This RAM offers 3200MHz speeds and dual-channel 16GB capacity. It comes in a unique bright blue aesthetic, which may not go along with every build, but it does look cool.

The latency is CL16 so it is definitely meeting the suitable tightness of timings that suit its 3200MHz speed. It’s a great budget RAM, especially if you want 3200MHz speeds. The listing below is for the 16GB (8GB x2) model, but the 32GB (16GB x2) model has an even lower price per GB at times. Still, for a mid-range gaming system that demands fast RAM, this product hits the sweet spot in terms of both speeds and capacity.

Pros Cons Value for money RAM with 16GB capacity Blue may not go along with every PC build Offers fast performance, 3200MHz is a good sweet spot for gaming Comes with CL16 timings

9. G.Skill Ripjaws V Series 3600MHz DDR4

Certification : XMP 2.0

: XMP 2.0 Capacity & Configuration : 16GB (8GBx2) Dual Channel

: 16GB (8GBx2) Dual Channel Timings : CL 18-22-22-42

: CL 18-22-22-42 Voltage : 1.35V

: 1.35V Speed : 3600MHz

: 3600MHz Colors: Black

This is G.Skill’s Ripjaws V memory kit, and it has been a popular choice for many people’s DDR4 systems ever since the release of Ryzen 3000 processors and Z390 motherboards. It’s available at a $40 price point, making it a good option especially if you prefer the G.Skill brand. The neutral black color scheme with ‘Ripjaws V’ branding should go along well with any color scheme of your PC.

This RAM supports 3600MHz speeds, so it’ll perform well out of the box (enabling XMP in BIOS is required) and you’ll get satisfactory gaming performance. While it’s at CL18-22-22-42, it’s still a low enough timing for 3600MHz. You can also try to pursue manual tuning here, but it is dependent on other components like your motherboard & CPU. Still, it has decent overclocking potential. Pros Cons Neutral black color that can easily match different PC builds Slightly more expensive, but from a renowned brand like G.Skill Offers fast performance Has overclocking potential out of the box

10. Crucial 2400MHz DDR4

Certification : XMP 2.0

: XMP 2.0 Capacity & Configuration : 16GB (8GB x 2) Dual Channel

: 16GB (8GB x 2) Dual Channel Timings : CL17-17-17

: CL17-17-17 Voltage : 1.2V

: 1.2V Speed : 2400MHz

: 2400MHz Colors: Green PCB

The Crucial 2400MHz is a DDR4 memory kit you can buy from a reliable brand that you can buy for your budget system. At 2400MHz speeds, this is nothing special and obviously not the fastest DDR4 RAM by a long shot. This is a basic DDR4 RAM kit that I only recommend for budget PCs with up to 11th Gen Intel CPUs. It also has basic looks with the green PCB and no heat spreader so you should be getting a cooling fan for your PC case to ensure a stable temperature of your RAM during intense loads.

Still, at 2400MHz speeds, it’s well above the basic DDR4 specification of 1600MHz. So, for a budget gaming system with older Intel processors, this is a suitable pick. It also offers 16GB of capacity, so you get dual-channel support.

If you have a 12th Gen or 13th Gen Intel processor, I recommend going with RAM kits with at least 3000MHz speeds. I couldn’t find this RAM’s model number in the approved memory QVL list for some AMD B450/ B550 motherboards, so don’t buy it for AMD AM4 systems otherwise you could run into stability issues.

Pros Cons Good enough for older systems Not suitable for modern systems that demand faster memory 16GB capacity with dual channel support Basic kit with no heatsink Expensive